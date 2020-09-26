Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Jammu and Kashmir
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-09-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 13:03 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)
"An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in Jammu and Kashmir at 12:02 pm today," said NCS.
More details awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- National Centre for Seismology