Earthquake strikes northeastern Iran near Turkmenistan border -local media

Earthquake strikes northeastern Iran near Turkmenistan border -local mediaReuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 14:49 IST
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck northeastern Iran near its border with Turkmenistan on Saturday, state Iranian TV reported.
Homes were damaged but there were no fatalities from the quake, which jolted an area near Maraveh Tappeh in Golestan Province, the province's governor told local media. The quake had a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).
