Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to address 2 public meetings in HP after opening Atal Tunnel Rohtang on Oct 3

The CM said that Modi, accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, would inaugurate the tunnel -- the world's longest at a high altitude of 10,000 feet -- on the Manali-Leh National Highway during his over five-hour stay in the hill state. The timing of opening of the strategically important Atal Tunnel is very significant in view of the ongoing tension in Ladakh on the Sino-Indian border, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:28 IST
PM to address 2 public meetings in HP after opening Atal Tunnel Rohtang on Oct 3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings in Himachal Pradesh after opening the strategic Atal Tunnel Rohtang on October 3, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Monday, asserting all COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the function. The CM said that Modi, accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, would inaugurate the tunnel -- the world's longest at a high altitude of 10,000 feet -- on the Manali-Leh National Highway during his over five-hour stay in the hill state.

The timing of the opening of the strategically important Atal Tunnel is very significant in view of the ongoing tension in Ladakh on the Sino-Indian border, he added. For the inauguration on October 3, the PM is scheduled to arrive at the Center for Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) helipad by a chopper in Manali in Kullu district at 9.15 am. He will halt at a Border Roads Organisation guesthouse for 10 minutes and will interact with officials of the BRO.

Modi will formally inaugurate the 9.2-km Atal Tunnel, built at an altitude of about 10,000 feet above the sea level, at its South Portal (entrance) at Manali between 10 am and 11.45 am, Thakur added. Thereafter, he will travel through the tunnel to reach its north portal in Lahaul valley of Lahaul-Spiti district and flag off a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus for the south portal in Manali, the CM added.

After that, the prime minister will address a public meeting of 200 people in Sisu of Lahaul valley, he added. The PM will then return to south portal and address another public meeting of 200 people in Solan Nullah in Manali, he added.

The PM will depart from the same SASE helipad at 2.20 pm, Thakur added. The tunnel, built at a cost of about Rs 3,300 crore, is extremely significant from the defense point of view as it will not only shorten the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km, it will also benefit the residents of Lahaul-Spiti, especially during winter, the CM added. The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to remote border areas of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti and the neighboring Leh-Ladakh which otherwise remain cut-off from the rest of the country for about six months due to heavy winter snowfalls, he added.

The BRO worked relentlessly to overcome major geological, terrain, and weather challenges that included the most difficult stretch of the 587-meter Seri Nalah Fault zone. The breakthrough from both ends was achieved on October 15, 2017. Meanwhile, a BRO official said the tunnel provides a telephone facility at every 150 meters of its stretch, a fire hydrant every 60 meters, emergency exits every 500 meter, a turning cavern every 2.2 km, air quality monitors every 1 km, broadcasting system, and automatic incident detection system with CCTV cameras every 250 meters.

It is a 10.5-meter wide single tube bi-lane tunnel with a fireproof emergency egress tunnel built into the main tunnel itself. The decision to construct the strategic tunnel below the Rohtang pass was taken on in 2000 when late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister, the official added. The CM said the late Vajpayee had got the idea for constructing the tunnel on a suggestion from his friend Arjun Gopal of Tashi Dobhe village in Lahaul.

The foundation stone for the access road to the south portal of the tunnel was laid on May 26, 2002. The Union government on December 25 last year named the tunnel after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a tribute to him on his 95th birth anniversary.

Thakur had visited Rohtang on August 29 to review the progress on the Atal Tunnel.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

CEAT Specialty launches farm tyre range Vardhan

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 28 ANINewsVoir CEAT Specialty a division of CEAT Ltd launched its new range of farm tyres Vardhan, on 25th September. The launch event premiered virtually. This was one of the first digital launch event b...

Situation improving but restrictions to continue in some violence-hit areas in Udaipur, Dungarpur

Authorities decided to not lift the prohibitory orders and keep the mobile internet services suspended in parts of Dungarpur and Udaipur districts as a precaution on Monday, after three days of violent protests by candidates of a teacher re...

India’s Feluda COVID-19 test cheaper, faster alternative to RT-PCR diagnosis, say scientists

More accurate than a rapid antigen test and almost as quick, Indias CRISPR Feluda COVID-19 test that changes colour on detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus could be a cheaper, faster and simpler alternative to an RT-PCR diagnosis, say scientis...

Goa Cong protests against Centre's farm legislations

The Goa Congress on Monday held a protest at Raj Bhavan against the Centres farm bills which were cleared by Parliament recently and got the presidents assent. Senior leaders like LoP Digambar Kamat and state unit chief Girish Chodankar too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020