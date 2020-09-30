TN CM launches new solid waste management system for Chennai

Left Menu
The new solid waste management system of GCC will see Urbaser SA and Sumeet Facilities Limited, a Spain-India joint venture, collect and dispose waste in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganllur zones for eight years. It will be paid based on 34 key performance indicators under primary collection, secondary collection and transport, street sweeping and collection, compliance, complaint redressal and IEC (information, education and communication), an official release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:44 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday inaugurated a new solid waste management of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), where the private entity involved will be paid based on 34 performance indicators. The new solid waste management system of GCC will see Urbaser SA and Sumeet Facilities Limited, a Spain-India joint venture, collect and dispose waste in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganllur zones for eight years.

It will be paid based on 34 key performance indicators under primary collection, secondary collection and transport, street sweeping and collection, compliance, complaint redressal and IEC (information, education and communication), an official release said. The move is expected to achieve 100 per cent segregation in all households within one year and maintain it consistently.

Battery-operated vehicles will be used for door to door collection of segregated and non-segregated garbage from households and market areas and horticultural waste from public places. Palaniswami flagged off the company's compactors, mechanical sweepers and erickshaws in the presence of municipal administration minister S P Velumani, at the function.

According to the release, about 125 compactors, 38 mechanical sweepers, 3,000 e-rickshaws and 11,000 compactor trash cans, would be used and the company would employ 10,844 people to carry out the cleaning work. Urbaser SA and Sumeet Facilities Limited's work would cover the activities in 16,621 streets in 92 wards falling under seven zones with a population of about 37 lakh people.

The company carries out cleaning work in Spain, France, Italy, England, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and in Delhi..

