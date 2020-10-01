Left Menu
Development News Edition

4th person killed in devastating California wildfire

A day later, a crew fighting a deadly blaze in Butte County was overrun by flames when winds shifted and its members escaped with only minor injuries after deploying emergency shelters. Heavy winds that spread new fires this week in the Napa and Sonoma wine country and in a far northern area of the state were reduced to breezes.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 01-10-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 02:36 IST
4th person killed in devastating California wildfire

Flames devoured swaths of brush and trees in Northern California on Wednesday amid unseasonably hot and dry weather. Officials said wind-whipped flames led two firefighters to deploy the emergency fire shelters they carry. The firefighters were assigned to the Glasser fire burning in wine country north of San Francisco Sunday when gusty off-shore winds fanned the fire, prompting them to deploy their fire shelters after flames overwhelmed them.

The firefighters covered themselves on the ground with the emergency shelters that look like space blankets if they are in imminent danger from flames. They were not injured, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. It's the third time that fire crews have had to deploy their fire shelters this fire season — a last-resort effort to save their lives that was once uncommon.

On September 8, 14 firefighters deployed emergency shelters as flames overtook them and destroyed the fire station they were defending in the Los Padres National Forest. Three firefighters were hospitalized and later released. A day later, a crew fighting a deadly blaze in Butte County was overrun by flames when winds shifted and its members escaped with only minor injuries after deploying emergency shelters.

Heavy winds that spread new fires this week in the Napa and Sonoma wine country and in a far northern area of the state were reduced to breezes. But vegetation remained ripe for burning in high temperatures amid very low humidity. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in America to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas, especially because climate change has made California much drier. A drier California means plants are more flammable.

The National Weather Service said the weather conditions would last for several days because of high pressure centred over the state. Heat advisories were in effect or pending along about three-quarters of the California coast, and many areas had poor air quality because of smoke. About 70,000 people were under evacuation orders in the wine region north of San Francisco where the Glass Fire has incinerated at least 80 homes along with winery installations and other buildings.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office posted photos and video of a hellish scene of fires raging on forested hillsides at midnight close to a highway in the western part of the county. About 150 miles (241 kilometers) to the north, there was no containment reported for the Zogg Fire, which also erupted during Sunday's high winds and grew quickly, killing four people.

A man evacuated with severe burns Sunday, the day the Zogg Fire started burning in Shasta County, died at a hospital of his injuries Tuesday, said Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini. He was the fourth person killed by the blaze that has spread to neighboring Tehama County. The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California. Fire-related deaths total 30.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Jordan, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands reported record daily increases in COVID-19 cases, while the Slovak and Czech governments declared states of emergency as Europe sought to contain a second wave.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an inte...

Rockets land in Erbil hours after Iraqi PM pledges to protect diplomats

Iran-backed militias launched rockets targeting U.S. troops that landed near Erbil airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a Kurdish security agency said on Wednesday, hours after Iraqs premier pledged to protect foreign mi...

Peru to restart international flights to some regional countries as it eases coronavirus restrictions

Peru will restart international flights to some regional countries, the government said on Wednesday, as it aims to lift coronavirus restrictions and reopen its economy. Flights to 11 destinations in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, Parag...

'It burned everything': Fires surge on indigenous land in Brazil

By Mauricio Angelo BRASILIA, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - On Guat indigenous land, in Brazils western state of Matto Grosso do Sul, drought-worsened fires this year have burned through 90 of the tribes 11,000 hectares of territory, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020