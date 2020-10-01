Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four killed, 10 hospitalised in forest fires in eastern Ukraine

Four people died and ten were hospitalised as a series of forest fires swept through part of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, Ukraine's emergency service said on Thursday. The fires threatened 22 settlements and engulfed an area of about 18,000 hectares (70 sq miles), the service said in a statement, adding that 120 people were evacuated.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:58 IST
Four killed, 10 hospitalised in forest fires in eastern Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four people died and ten were hospitalised as a series of forest fires swept through part of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, Ukraine's emergency service said on Thursday.

The fires threatened 22 settlements and engulfed an area of about 18,000 hectares (70 sq miles), the service said in a statement, adding that 120 people were evacuated. Local authorities said there were a total of 146 fires, 82 of them were extinguished.

Most of the fires are located near the area controlled by pro-Russian separatists and local Ukrainian authorities have stated that the fires may have been caused by shelling from the separatists. The Ukrainian presidential office called on law enforcement bodies to find the cause of the fires.

"The reasons for such a large-scale spread of fire must be clearly established," the office said in a statement. "We also take into account the information about provocative shelling that could have been carried out from the temporarily occupied territory... and could have caused at least some of these fires in such weather conditions," it added.

Last month the Ukrainian military accused pro-Russian separatists of violating a ceasefire with government forces. The simmering conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014. Major combat ended with a truce agreed in the Belarus capital Minsk in 2015, but sporadic clashes still regularly kill civilians, Ukrainian soldiers and separatists.

Earlier this year, one person died and nine were hospitalised in a similar forest fire that swept through the Luhansk region, destroying 80 dacha holiday cottages and 30 houses in two villages. This spring, forest fires around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant in the north of the country and elsewhere pushed pollution levels in Ukraine's capital Kyiv to the worst in the world.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

An ambitious humanitarian project to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the worlds poorest people is facing potential shortages of money, cargo planes, refrigeration, and vaccines themselves and running into skepticism even from some of those...

Tesla Autopilot scores low for driver engagement in European safety rating

Tesla Incs Autopilot has ranked sixth in 10 driver assistance systems evaluated in a European safety assessment, scoring low on its ability to keep drivers engaged.The Tesla Model 3s Autopilot scored just 36 when assessed on its ability to ...

'Dramatic' global rise in laws defending rights of nature

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From Bolivia to New Zealand, rivers and ecosystems in at least 14 countries have won the legal right to exist and flourish, as a new way of safeguarding nature gains steam, U....

Belarus activist shares 'Alternative Nobel' with 3 others

A prominent Belarus opposition figure and an imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer on Thursday were awarded the Right Livelihood Award, sometimes referred to as the Alternative Nobel, together with activists from Nicaragua and the United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020