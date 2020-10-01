Russia says deployment of Syrian, Libyan fighters to Karabakh conflict 'extremely dangerous' - TASS

Russia says deployment of Syrian, Libyan fighters to Karabakh conflict 'extremely dangerous' - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:59 IST
Russia's Security Council sees any deployment of fighters from Syria and Libya to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict region as an extremely dangerous development, the Kremlin said on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported.
Two Syrian rebel sources have told Reuters that Turkey is sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan. Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied that.
