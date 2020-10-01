Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia says deployment of Syrian, Libyan fighters to Karabakh conflict 'extremely dangerous' - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:59 IST
Russia says deployment of Syrian, Libyan fighters to Karabakh conflict 'extremely dangerous' - TASS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's Security Council sees any deployment of fighters from Syria and Libya to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict region as an extremely dangerous development, the Kremlin said on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported.

Two Syrian rebel sources have told Reuters that Turkey is sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan. Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied that.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Starburst Announces Operations Expansion, Launching in India

The expansion lends support to the emerging interest in aviation, space, and defense innovation and fosters connections within the Indian ecosystem SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- Starburst, the worlds first and only global aeros...

Rlys to introduce 200 more trains during festive season: Rly Board Chairman

The Railways is planning to introduce 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30 to cater to passengers travelling during the festive season, Railway Board Chairman and CEO V K Yadav said on Thursday. The Railways has currentl...

Honda Cars reports 10 pc increase in domestic sales in Sept at 10,199 units

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Thursday reported a 9.7 per cent increase in domestic sales to 10,199 units in September. The company had sold 9,301 units in domestic market in September 2019, HCIL said in a statement.Exports stood at 170 unit...

Cabinet reshuffle in Meghalaya, two senior ministers dropped

NPP legislator Dasakhiat Lamare and HSPDPs Renikton Tongkhar were sworn-in as new ministers in the Meghalaya government on Thursday, dropping two senior politicians from the cabinet, with Chief Ministers Conrad Sangma announcing that there ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020