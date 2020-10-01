Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to inaugurate summit of overseas, resident Indian researchers, academicians on Oct 2

The aim of the summit is to bring Indian-origin luminaries in academic institutes and research organisations across the world and resident counterparts on a single platform to debate upon collaboration mechanisms to strengthen academic and science and technology (S&T) base in India for global development, a Prime Minister's Office statement said. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit on October 2 at 6:30 PM via video conferencing, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:11 IST
PM to inaugurate summit of overseas, resident Indian researchers, academicians on Oct 2
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the 'VAIBHAV Summit' -- a platform which brings together overseas and resident Indian researchers and academicians. The aim of the summit is to bring Indian-origin luminaries in academic institutes and research organisations across the world and resident counterparts on a single platform to debate upon collaboration mechanisms to strengthen academic and science and technology (S&T) base in India for global development, a Prime Minister's Office statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit on October 2 at 6:30 PM via video conferencing, the statement said. The VAIBHAV Summit is a global virtual summit of overseas and resident Indian researchers and academicians, and is being organised from October 2 to 31, 2020, it said.

"Looking forward to tomorrow's Vaibhav Summit, which brings together scientists as well as researchers from the Indian diaspora. Do join at 6:30 PM on 2nd October," Modi tweeted. The inauguration will be followed by online deliberation sessions.

The initiative involves multiple levels of interactions among overseas experts and Indian counterparts over a month-long series of webinars, video conferences etc., the statement said. More than 3,000 overseas Indian origin academicians and scientists from 55 countries and more than 10,000 resident academicians and scientists are taking part in the summit, it said.

About 200 academic institutes and S&T departments, led by the Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, are organising the summit running through the month of October. Over 1,500 panelists from 40 countries, 200 leading Indian R&D and academic institutions will virtually deliberate in 18 different areas and 80 topics in more than 200 deliberation sessions, the statement said.

Concluding session is planned on October 31, 2020, on the occasion of Sardar Patel Jayanti, it said..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Messi, Ronaldo to renew rivalry as Barca face Juve

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other for the first time in more than two years after their teams, Barcelona and Juventus, were drawn together on Thursday in the Champions League group stage.The two sides, who met in the 2...

Fire breaks out at electronics shop in Nehru Place; no injuries reported

A fire broke out at an electronics shop in Nehru Place on Thursday night, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding the cause of the fire is being ascertained.According to the Fire department, a...

Delight and worry as Sweden lifts pandemic ban on nursing home visits

Sweden ended a six-month ban on visits to nursing homes on Thursday, delighting residents and their relatives but also prompting fears of a return to the grim months of spring when COVID-19 caused thousands of deaths at care facilities.Ingr...

Venezuela insists on December congress vote despite EU call for delay

Venezuela on Thursday insisted it will hold legislative elections on Dec. 6, following a call by the European Union for a delay to ensure a free and fair vote. Opposition parties led by congress chief Juan Guaido have said they will not par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020