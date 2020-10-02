Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK, EU leaders to discus Brexit, free trade talks

Both sides have acknowledged that time is running out if they are to achieve an agreement before the current Brexit transition period comes to an end at the end of the year. Johnson has said he is prepared to walk away from the negotiations if there is no agreement by the time of the next EU summit on Oct. 15.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 16:48 IST
UK, EU leaders to discus Brexit, free trade talks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday will "take stock" of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal and to "discuss next steps," officials said. The announcement by both sides came as they were winding up another weeklong session of detailed negotiations on a rudimentary free trade agreement that should come in force once a Brexit transition period ends Dec. 31.

Little progress has been made on such a deal since the U.K. left the bloc at the end of January. Both sides have acknowledged that time is running out if they are to achieve an agreement before the current Brexit transition period comes to an end at the end of the year.

Johnson has said he is prepared to walk away from the negotiations if there is no agreement by the time of the next EU summit on Oct. 15. The EU sees a deadline at the end of the month, allowing for two months to get any deal through legislative approval. Complicating the trade talks further are Britain's plans to breach an international agreement it signed with the EU to regulate trade on the island of Ireland, where both sides have their only land border separating the U.K.'s Northern Ireland from EU member Ireland.

U.K. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said there were still some "very significant issues" which needed to be resolved if they were to get an agreement. "There isn't very much time now so we are urging the EU to show flexibility and pragmatism in these final stages of the talks," he told the BBC.

"We hope that we can move swiftly now to reach the kind of sensible trading that we would like to see," Jenrick said. "Of course, as we have always said, that if that isn't possible then we are perfectly content to see the transition period end and us to continue to trade on the same sort of arrangements" as many other nations that trade on rules set out by the World Trade Organization.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Every woman needs to question govt to seek justice for Hathras victim: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said every woman in this country needs to raise her voice and question the government to seek justice for the daughter of Hathras. Addressing a prayer meeting in memory of the Dalit...

Thiem into 4th round at French Open

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has advanced to the fourth round with another straight-sets win, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Thiem was the losing finalist to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens.Ruud was bidding to be...

Miscreants loot Rs 19.70 lakh from ATM in Rupnagar district

Some unidentified miscreants on Friday looted Rs 19.70 lakh from an ATM of the State Bank of India at a village in Rupnagar district, police said. Police said there was no guard at the ATM in village Bajrur when the heist took place.They sa...

Two held for smuggling gold worth Rs 51.8 lakh by hiding it in rectum: Customs

Two people have been arrested by the customs officials for smuggling gold, worth nearly Rs 52 lakh, by concealing it in their rectum at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to an official statement issued on Friday. The accuse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020