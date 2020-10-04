Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals face masks unlikely to cause over-exposure to CO2, even in patients with lung disease

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks has become a highly political issue with some individuals falsely claiming that wearing face masks may be putting people's health at risk. New research findings contradict statements linking wearing face masks to carbon dioxide poisoning by trapping CO2.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:38 IST
Study reveals face masks unlikely to cause over-exposure to CO2, even in patients with lung disease
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks has become a highly political issue with some individuals falsely claiming that wearing face masks may be putting people's health at risk. New research findings contradict statements linking wearing face masks to carbon dioxide poisoning by trapping CO2. The research findings were published in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

In "Effect of Face Masks on Gas Exchange in Healthy Persons and Patients with COPD," Michael Campos, MD and co-authors assessed problems with gas exchange, that is, changes in oxygen level or carbon dioxide levels in healthy individuals as well as veterans with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD before and while using surgical masks. People with COPD, according to the ATS Patient Education Fact Sheet on the disease, "must work harder to breathe, which can lead to shortness of breath and/or feeling tired." "We show that the effects are minimal at most even in people with very severe lung impairment," said Dr Campos of the Miami Veterans Administration Medical Center and the Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the University of Miami.

As for the feeling of breathlessness that some healthy people may experience, Dr Campos, explained: "Dyspnea, the feeling of shortness of breath, felt with masks by some is not synonymous of alterations in gas exchange. It likely occurs from the restriction of airflow with the mask in particular when higher ventilation is needed (on exertion)."

If you're walking briskly up an incline, for example, you may experience feelings of breathlessness. An overly tight mask may also increase the feeling of breathlessness. The solution is simply to slow down or remove the mask if you are at a safe distance from other people. Dr Campos stressed the importance of wearing a face mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. If a surgical mask is not available, a cloth mask with at least two layers is recommended by the CDC. Patients with lung disease, in particular, should avoid getting infected and should wear a face mask, which, along with handwashing and social distancing, is proven to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

The impetus for the study came after reports of a public hearing in Florida where individuals made inflammatory comments, namely that wearing masks were putting lives at risk and finding out that no data on the effects of surgical masks on the gas exchange was available. "We acknowledge that our observations may be limited by sample size, however, our population offers a clear signal on the nil effect of surgical masks on relevant physiological changes in gas exchange under routine circumstances (prolonged rest, brief walking)," wrote the authors.

"It is important to inform the public that the discomfort associated with mask use should not lead to unsubstantiated safety concerns as this may attenuate the application of a practice proven to improve public health." "The public should not believe that masks kill," added Dr Campos. (ANI)

Also Read: EXPLAINER-How RBG's death could shift the Supreme Court - and American life - rightward

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

French rescuers search for 8 people missing after floods

French authorities deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters and troops Sunday to help search for at least eight people still missing in a mountainous southeastern region after devastating floods that killed two people in...

Renewable ministry, Niti Aayog organise conference on solar cell manufacturing

To catalyse cutting-edge solar cell manufacturing in India, NITI Aayog, the New and Renewable Energy Ministry, and Invest India are organising a global symposium virtually India PV EDGE 2020 on October 6, an official statement saidThere wil...

COVID-19 infects majority of bad dreams: Study

Scientists used artificial intelligence to help analyse the dream content of close to a thousand people and found that the novel coronavirus had infected more than half of the distressed dreams reported. The study was published in the journ...

Wanted to have contemporary take on 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro': 'Bahut Hua Sammaan' director

Filmmaker Ashish R Shukla says his attempt with the latest political satire Bahut Hua Sammaan was to give a modern-day spin to the 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do YaaroDirected by Kundan Shah, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro mixed comedy with themes of c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020