Gorakhpur fast emerging as anther industrial hub of UP: CM

Gorakhpur is fast emerging as an industrial hub of Uttar Pradesh with its image undergoing a drastic makeover, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday. The chief minister made the remarks while digitally inaugurating 175 road projects worth Rs 122 ore in the district and its industrial township Sahjanwa.

Gorakhpur's fertiliser plant will be started next year while its international airport will become operational next month, said the chief minister referring to the upcoming Kushinagar International Airport, located 52 km east of the city at Padrauna. Once operational, the Kushinagar airport is set to refurbish the image of entire eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur, the home turf of Yogi Adityanath, who had earlier in September announced that the international flights from Kushinagar airport would start by Deepawali this year.

With upcoming projects like biofuel plant in Gorakhpur and Pipraich sugar mill already operational, Gorakhpur is fast changing into an industrial hub, said the chief minister. The image of Gorakhpur and the entire state has changed to that of the safest destination in the country and investors are quite upbeat over making investments here, he said.

While inaugurating the road projects, the chief minister also asked officials to ensure the construction of a proper drainage system along the roads so that the development reaches every lane and locality of Gorakhpur. Referring to some recently detected malpractices in the road construction in the district, Adityanath said in some cases, payments of construction for 700 meters of roads were made against the actual construction of only 400 metres of it.

"People behind such cases should be exposed as they loot the government and present an innocent face before the people," he said. "Remember how the world used to think about Gorakhpur 20-22 years ago?" asked the chief minister, talking of the fast-changing image of Gorakhpur.

"There are people who raise small issues for political gains and spread negativity. Negativity is the biggest hurdle in the development of Gorakhpur and it has also defamed the place," said the chief minister. "But the image is changing now and Gorakhpur is establishing itself as an industrial destination. The development in Gorakhpur is touching new heights and investors are investing here and in the state while the benefit is reaching the entire Purvanchal including Gorakhpur," he said.

On the fertilizer plant which is likely to start next year, Adityanath said, "The Gorakhpur fertilizer plant was closed 26 years ago but when the BJP government came to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the plant in 2016 and we will start it next year," said the chief minister. "The plant will not only provide fertilizer to people at low rates but also open up huge employment opportunities for youths in Purvanchal," he added.

Pointing out the Goakhpur's status as the focal point of the Buddh Circuit, he said many hotels are already coming up here. "With wide and smooth roads connecting Gorakhpur to places like Varanasi and Nepal, the district is on the way to write a new development story of the area," he said.

With AIIMS and BRD Medical College, the people won't need to go to places like Delhi and Lucknow for their treatment, he said, adding an Ayush University, a wellness centre and a veterinary college will soon be established here.