Moderate intensity quake hits HP's Lahaul-Spiti

Moderate intensity quake hits HP's Lahaul-SpitiPTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-10-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 14:37 IST
A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.3 shook Himachal Pradesh's tribal district Lahaul-Spiti on Friday, the Meteorological department said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property
The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Shimla district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 2.43 am.
