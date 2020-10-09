Moderate intensity quake hits HP's Lahaul-Spiti

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.3 shook Himachal Pradesh's tribal district Lahaul-Spiti on Friday, the Meteorological department said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property

The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Shimla district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 2.43 am.