Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indigenous Amazon activist fights to save forest and tribe's future

Samela Sateré-Mawé, a 24-year-old biology student, has one guiding belief - if the rainforest dies so will her Amazon tribe. "Indigenous people are an extension of nature, and nature is an extension of us," said the environmental activist, who joined Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement to save the forest.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:30 IST
Indigenous Amazon activist fights to save forest and tribe's future

Samela Sateré-Mawé, a 24-year-old biology student, has one guiding belief - if the rainforest dies so will her Amazon tribe.

"Indigenous people are an extension of nature, and nature is an extension of us," said the environmental activist, who joined Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement to save the forest. Environmental activism, she told Reuters, is just a new name for what the Sateré-Mawé have been doing for centuries.

Samela posts videos on social media and takes part in Fridays for Future when she is not studying or making anti-COVID face masks in a craft workshop with other indigenous women in a Manaus suburb. Scientists say the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest, absorbs vast amounts of carbon dioxide and its preservation is vital to curbing climate change.

Swedish activist Thunberg is an inspiration for her, but more so are her roots in Amazon indigenous culture from where she derives her concern for the environment and the rainforest, which is threatened by illegal loggers, encroaching farmland and wildcat miners. Her people's name comes from Sateré meaning "lizard of fire" in their Tupi language - in reference to a dominant clan within the tribe - and Mawé, meaning smart and curious parrot.

The Sateré-Mawé are forest people whose ancestral homelands were by the headwaters of tributaries of the Amazon. Their first contact with Europeans was with Jesuit missionaries in the middle of the 17th century. Encroachment on the forests and illness brought by outsiders has driven hundreds of the 13,350 Sateré-Mawé to move to urban areas, as Samela's parents did before she was born.

Today, their main source of livelihood is the caffeine-filled seed of the Guaraná fruit that grows on a vine in the forest and is ground into a powder used for energy drinks and as a dietary supplement. Samela says the forest is under threat from the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro who has eased environmental controls and plans to develop the Amazon economically. This has encouraged illegal gold miners and loggers to invade indigenous reservations.

This year, fires mainly started to clear land for cattle and farming in the dry season increased to a 10-year high in August, according to government satellite data. In a remote address to the United Nations General Assembly last month, Bolsonaro rebutted international criticism of his environmental policies and said the fires were started by indigenous people, who do use fire to clear patches of land to grow food.

His comments outraged Samela, who believes indigenous people are the best guardians of the forest because they depend on its biodiversity to survive and are not motivated by greed driving environmental destruction. "The fires make me very sad, because we are losing so much territory ... If the forest goes, we will die," she said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Midwest sees record one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitals strained

The U.S. Midwest has reported the most new case of COVID-19 in a single day since the pandemic started, straining hospitals, according to a Reuters analysis.The dozen states that make up the region reported a record 16,807 new cases on Thur...

Govt sees 9 times jump in paddy procurement in Punjab in 13 days

Paddy procurement at minimum support price MSP in Punjab, the food bowl of India, rose nine times to 15.99 lakh tonnes in the first 13 days of the ongoing kharif marketing season from 1.76 lakh tonne in the year-ago period, according to the...

In its highest ever seizure, DRI Indore seizes over 1,730 kg of cannabis

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI on Friday seized 1733.43 kilograms of ganja cannabis with a containerised truck and arrested one person here in Bhopal. In a press release by DRI, the truck was coming from Andhra Pradesh with Ganja c...

Trump plans return to campaign trail, awaits 'negative' COVID-19 test

Republican President Donald Trump prepared on Friday to return to the campaign trail with two potential rallies at the weekend after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the White House race against Democratic nominee Joe Bide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020