TRS allotted land in Delhi for party office building

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has been allotted 1,100 sq m of land at Vasant Vihar in Delhi for construction of the party office building.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-10-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has been allotted 1,100 sq m of land at Vasant Vihar in Delhi for construction of the party office building. The Land and Development Office of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs sent a communication to TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in this regard on Friday, according to a TRS press release.

The party would soon lay the foundation stone and complete the construction of the office building expeditiously, the release quoted Rao as saying. Rao floated the TRS in 2001 to fight for a separate Telangana.

