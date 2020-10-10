Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram taking steps for smooth food supplies during COVID-19 crisis: CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said his government is taking initiatives to ensure that the supplies of food items are not disrupted during the COVID-19 crisis.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 10-10-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 01:48 IST
Mizoram taking steps for smooth food supplies during COVID-19 crisis: CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said his government is taking initiatives to ensure that the supplies of food items are not disrupted during the COVID-19 crisis. Inaugurating nine foodgrain storage facilities across the state, he urged officials of the civil supplies and consumer affairs department to make efforts so that Mizoram has enough stock of rice and other essential commodities.

Food supplies minister K Lalrinliana said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 19.22 crore for the construction of 10 food storage units in different parts of the state. Nine godowns were constructed in Kolasib, Darlawn, Khuangleng, Darlung, Reiek, Khawlailung, North Hlimen, Chawngte and Maubawk.

However, the construction of a godown in Lawngtlai in the southern part of the state is yet to begin due to land acquisition problem, he said..

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland says Swiss hostage in Mali has been killed

Switzerlands Foreign Ministry has said a Swiss woman who was held hostage in Mali has been killed by an Islamist group. The ministry said in a statement on Friday that it was informed by the French authorities that the hostage, whose name w...

Louisiana residents flee as Hurricane Delta bears down on U.S. Gulf Coast

The streets in this southwest Louisiana city were deserted on Friday as residents fled ahead of Hurricane Delta, filling hotels or taking shelter away from the storms path. Deltas winds weakened slightly to 110 miles per hour 175 kph ahead ...

Swiss hostage in Mali killed - Swiss foreign ministry

The Swiss foreign ministry said on Friday it had been informed by French authorities that a Swiss hostage who had been held in Mali for four years was dead. She was apparently killed by kidnappers of the Islamist terrorist organization Jama...

Race tightening between Bolivia's main candidates as election nears, poll shows

The race is tightening between Bolivias two main presidential candidates, according to an opinion poll released on Friday, though many voters said they were still undecided with little more than a week ahead of the crucial vote. Socialist c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020