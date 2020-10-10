Mizoram taking steps for smooth food supplies during COVID-19 crisis: CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said his government is taking initiatives to ensure that the supplies of food items are not disrupted during the COVID-19 crisis. Inaugurating nine foodgrain storage facilities across the state, he urged officials of the civil supplies and consumer affairs department to make efforts so that Mizoram has enough stock of rice and other essential commodities.

Food supplies minister K Lalrinliana said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 19.22 crore for the construction of 10 food storage units in different parts of the state. Nine godowns were constructed in Kolasib, Darlawn, Khuangleng, Darlung, Reiek, Khawlailung, North Hlimen, Chawngte and Maubawk.

However, the construction of a godown in Lawngtlai in the southern part of the state is yet to begin due to land acquisition problem, he said..