Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains likely in many parts of Odisha over next 4 days

Strong surface wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph may prevail over central Bay of Bengal during October 10 to 11 and along and off Odisha Coast adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 11 to 13, it said. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea during the period.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-10-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 00:01 IST
Heavy rains likely in many parts of Odisha over next 4 days

With the fresh low pressure area over Bay of Bengal further intensifying on Saturday, many parts of Odisha are likely to be lashed by heavy rainfall over the next four days, the Meteorological Centre here said. This is the ninth instance of a low pressure system over Bay of Bengal since the beginning of August and another is likely to take shape around October 14, the weatherman said.

The present low-pressure area, which was formed on Friday intensified further and became well marked on Saturday over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid- tropospheric levels. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal by Sunday, the met office said.

There is also a possibility that the system may further intensify into a deep depression during the subsequent 24 hours, it said. It is very likely to move west-northwest ward and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression on Monday morning.

Under its influence, rainfall of varying intensity will lash many parts of Odisha over the next few days, while heavy to very heavy downpour may take place in several areas for around four days from Sunday, it said. Strong surface wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph may prevail over central Bay of Bengal during October 10 to 11 and along and off Odisha Coast adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 11 to 13, it said.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea during the period. Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena has asked the district officials to be in a state of readiness.

As sea conditions are likely to be rough, the advice for fishermen must be strictly implemented, he said. The met department has forecast thunderstorm with lightning at some places of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts till Sunday and heavy rainfall in some areas of Ganjam and Puri during the period.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at one or two places over Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri and Koraput districts on Sunday and Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Puri, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Some places of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Rayagada districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said..

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

After the fall: Real estate in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Apple's new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in U.K. - Telegraph

Apple Incs new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph newspaper reported httpsbit.ly33KGEXG late on Saturday, citing industry insiders.The iPhone, which Apple is due to launch on Tuesday, may not connect to t...

UN chief welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement

The conflict in the border region, located in the South Caucasus, has persisted for more than three decades, with the latest round of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupting over the past two weeks.The Secretary-General welcom...

Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises

Iran made mask-wearing mandatory in public in Tehran on Saturday with violations punishable by fines, President Hassan Rouhani said, as the third wave of coronavirus infections sweeps across the country.The daily death toll from COVID-19 pe...

French daily COVID cases set new record at almost 27,000

The number of new coronavirus infections in France jumped over 26,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Saturday.The ministry reported 26,896 new infections, taking the cumulative ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020