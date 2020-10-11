Heavy rain likely in Odisha in next few days, fishermen asked not to venture into sea

Fishermen along the Odisha coast have been asked not to venture into deep sea for the next few days as the weatherman on Sunday forecast squally weather conditions with wind speed likely reaching 45-55 kmph in south Odisha, officials said. A low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in several parts of the state till Wednesday, Meteorological Centre Director H R Biswas said.

It is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam on Monday night, he said. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena has asked all district officials to be prepared to deal with any exigency, particularly water-logging in low-lying areas and landslides in hilly regions.

With this, nine low-pressure systems have been formed over the Bay of Bengal since August and another is likely to take shape over north Andaman and Nicobar Islands around October 14, the MeT Centre here said. Heavy rain is likely in some parts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam districts till Monday, it said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Cuttack districts on Monday and Tuesday, the MeT Centre said. Heavy rain may occur at one or two places in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Rayagada and Ganjam districts on Tuesday and Wednesday, it added.