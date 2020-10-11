Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rain likely in Odisha in next few days, fishermen asked not to venture into sea

A low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in several parts of the state till Wednesday, Meteorological Centre Director H R Biswas said. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam on Monday night, he said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-10-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:50 IST
Heavy rain likely in Odisha in next few days, fishermen asked not to venture into sea
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Fishermen along the Odisha coast have been asked not to venture into deep sea for the next few days as the weatherman on Sunday forecast squally weather conditions with wind speed likely reaching 45-55 kmph in south Odisha, officials said. A low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in several parts of the state till Wednesday, Meteorological Centre Director H R Biswas said.

It is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam on Monday night, he said. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena has asked all district officials to be prepared to deal with any exigency, particularly water-logging in low-lying areas and landslides in hilly regions.

With this, nine low-pressure systems have been formed over the Bay of Bengal since August and another is likely to take shape over north Andaman and Nicobar Islands around October 14, the MeT Centre here said. Heavy rain is likely in some parts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam districts till Monday, it said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Cuttack districts on Monday and Tuesday, the MeT Centre said. Heavy rain may occur at one or two places in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Rayagada and Ganjam districts on Tuesday and Wednesday, it added.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Croatia snatch late 2-1 home win over Sweden

Croatia celebrated their first Nations League top-tier Group 3 win after a late goal by substitute Andrej Kramaric gave them a 2-1 home win over Sweden on Sunday. The result left the Croatians third in the group on three points from three g...

Assam Rifles, Nagaland Police recover illegal liquor worth over Rs 80,000 from Wokha

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police recovered an illegal stock of Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL, worth around Rs 84,300 from Wokha on October 9. They also seized five live rounds of point 32 mm Pistol, one Chinese grena...

16-yr-old student held in Gujarat in connection with rape, murder threat to Dhoni's daughter

A 16-year-old student from Gujarats Kutch district was arrested for allegedly giving rape and murder threats to the daughter of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, over social media. Following the lead given by Ranch...

FIR lodged on Congress leader Tara Yadav's complaint, Mukund Bhaskar says will file defamation

A FIR has been registered based on the complaint of Congress leader Tara Yadav who was allegedly manhandled by party workers at an event here, police said. She filed a Police complaint against some office-bearers of her own party. Based on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020