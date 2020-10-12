Left Menu
Development News Edition

Depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies into deep depression, to cross AP coast on Oct 13:IMD

October usually witnesses formation of cyclones over the Bay of Bengal that batter the eastern coasts, especially Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Squally wind speed would increase to 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over west central Bay of Bengal and along off the Andhra Pradesh coast and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off the coasts of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Monday evening, the IMD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:05 IST
Depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies into deep depression, to cross AP coast on Oct 13:IMD

The depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Monday and it is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam early Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. Under its influence, very heavy rainfall is expected over Telangana, heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are likely over Karnataka, Rayalaseema, south Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathawada on Tuesday, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is also likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha, and Vidarbha, it said. "Yesterday's depression over west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, intensified into a deep depression. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam, close to Kakinada during the early morning of October 13 as a deep depression with maximum sustained wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph," it added.

Deep depression is a stage below any cyclonic circulation intensifies into a cyclone. October usually witnesses formation of cyclones over the Bay of Bengal that batter the eastern coasts, especially Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Squally wind speed would increase to 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over west central Bay of Bengal and along off the Andhra Pradesh coast and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off the coasts of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Monday evening, the IMD said. Sea condition will be "rough to very rough" along and off the Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till October 13 evening and over Gulf of Mannar during October 12-13.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central, northwest and southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till evening of October 13 evening and over Gulf of Mannar during October 12-13..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Bach and Mori give pep talk to heads of Olympic delegations

IOC President Thomas Bach and Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, gave an online pep talk Monday to national Olympic committee representatives to allay fears about the postponed games. About 200 national Olympi...

Subject to SC order, UP govt clears appointment of over 31k asst teachers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it has cleared the appointment of 31,277 assistant teachers in the Basic Education Department but the final recruitment would be subject to the Supreme Court order on the issue. An official spokes...

Greek-Turkish tensions rise in crisis over eastern Mediterranean

A Turkish ship set sail on Monday to carry out seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, prompting Greece to issue a furious new demand for European Union sanctions on Ankara in a row over offshore exploration rights. France expressed i...

Nagorno-Karabakh says 51 more servicemen killed in fighting with Azerbaijan

Ethnic Armenian officials in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Monday that 51 more servicemen had been killed in fighting with Azerbaijan, bringing its total military death toll to 480 since fighting broke out on Sept. 27.At least 25 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020