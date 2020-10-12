Rains: GHMC Commissioner alerts officials to take measures

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (PTI): The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Lokesh Kumar on Monday instructed officials concerned to be on high alert as the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall till October 15, as per the Met Department forecast. "As per the predictions of the India Meteorological Department, there is a probability of very heavy rainfall from tonight till 15th of this month (October 15).

The expected rainfall according to some models is 90mm - 160mm. This is a deluge like situation and very serious as there is every possibility of inundations and related flooding issues," an official release quoted him as having said.

He requested all officers to be on alert, prepare their respective field teams and brief them accordingly even as the designated relief centres and evacuation points like schools and community halls should be readied to attend to any eventuality, the release said. In a separate press release, Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy asked police personnel, from Station House Officers to Superintendents of Police and Commissioners, to be on high alert following the IMD advisory.

The DGP requested people to dial 100 in case of emergency..