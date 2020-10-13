Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keeping the faith: Thousands pray in Portugal's main Catholic site for end to pandemic

Standing in circles marked to keep social distance, thousands of faithful gathered and held candles at one of Catholicism's most famous sanctuaries in Portugal on Monday evening, with many praying for the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 05:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 05:59 IST
Keeping the faith: Thousands pray in Portugal's main Catholic site for end to pandemic

Standing in circles marked to keep social distance, thousands of faithful gathered and held candles at one of Catholicism's most famous sanctuaries in Portugal on Monday evening, with many praying for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. Every October, around 100,000 people head to the Fatima Sanctuary - many of them by foot - to mark the third and last reported vision of the Virgin Mary more than 100 years ago. But, this year, only 6,000 people were allowed in the massive outdoor venue because of coronavirus restrictions.

Many of the faithful, all wearing masks, took the opportunity to pray for those affected by the outbreak. "We need living in community - the pandemic ruined this," said Francisco Simoes, who walked more than 120 kilometres (74.56 miles) to the Catholic event. "We ask our Virgin Mary to free us from this damn pandemic and to help those who are sick, who have suffered and lost loved ones."

The Catholic Church teaches the Virgin Mary appeared to three Portuguese children in 1917 in Fatima, which was then an impoverished farming village. It believes the Virgin Mary gave the children three messages, the so-called secrets of Fatima. Pope Francis made two of the shepherd children saints in 2017.

Among the crowd, 60-year-old Antonio Manuel stood next to a small statue of the Virgin Mary he carried all the way from Valongo, a town in the Portugal's northern region, around 200 kilometres north of Fatima . "This year I pray for doctors, nurses, security forces, for journalists, who are also fighting," Manuel said. "And I ask for all who work against the coronavirus."

Though Portugal only has 87,913 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,094 deaths, the pandemic is set to leave long lasting scars on the country's tourism-dependent economy, including in places like Fatima, where businesses are highly dependent on foreign visitors to survive. "It is a very difficult period for everyone," said Jose Fernando as he waited for the mass to kick off.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Japan may not attend summit in Korea due to wartime forced labour dispute - media

Japan may not attend a leaders meeting with South Korea and China later this year unless proper measures are taken in a dispute between Seoul and Tokyo over compensation for wartime forced labour, Japanese media said on Tuesday. Ties betwee...

Olympics-Tokyo to host international gymnastics event in November

Tokyo will host an international gymnastics tournament on Nov. 8, the Japan Gymnastics Association JGA has said, an event which could serve as a trial run for next years rearranged Olympic Games. The event is sanctioned by the International...

J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant

Johnson Johnson said on Monday it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic.The pa...

Imran Khan government will be sent packing before January says PML(N)

Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz PMLN vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan Government would go home before January days before the opposition holds its first power show in a campaign to oust the incumbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020