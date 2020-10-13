Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bad situations ‘only get worse’ without disaster risk governance, UN chief says on International Day

With nations facing multiple crises simultaneously and extreme weather events witnessing a dramatic rise over the past few decades, the UN Secretary-General has called for strengthening disaster risk governance to build a safer and more resilient world.

UN News | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:04 IST
Bad situations ‘only get worse’ without disaster risk governance, UN chief says on International Day

In a message commemorating the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Secretary-General António Guterres warned that without good disaster risk governance, “bad situations only get worse.”

Noting that disaster risk isn’t the “sole responsibility” of local and national authorities, Mr. Guterres highlighted the need for political commitment at the highest level to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

“Good disaster risk governance means acting on science and evidence,” he added.

COVID-19 and disaster risk reduction

The Secretary-General also referred to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact, highlighting that lessons from the global crisis can be applied to strengthen disaster risk governance.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought renewed attention to the importance of strengthening disaster risk reduction ... COVID-19 has shown us that systemic risk requires international cooperation,” he said.

“To eradicate poverty and reduce the impacts of climate change, we must place the public good above all other considerations,” he added.

Multi-sectoral policies

Meanwhile, Mami Mizutori, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, also highlighted the lessons from COVID-19.

In a separate message, she explained that COVID-19 has underscored the need for “clear vision, plans and competent, empowered institutions acting on scientific evidence.”

“We need to see strategies which address not just single hazards like floods and storms but those that respond to systemic risk generated by zoonotic diseases, climate shocks and environmental breakdown,” she urged.

“Good national and local strategies for disaster risk reduction must be multi-sectoral linking policies in areas such as land use, building codes, public health, education, agriculture, environmental protection, energy, water resources, poverty reduction and climate change adaptation,” added Ms. Mizutori, who is also the head of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

The International Day

The theme of this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is strengthening disaster risk governance – one of the Priorities for Action of the Sendai Framework – to build a safer and more resilient world.

Disaster risk governance refers to the way in which the public authorities, civil servants, media, private sector, and civil society coordinate at community, national and regional levels in order to manage and reduce disaster and climate related risks.

Held every 13 October, the International Day celebrates how people and communities around the world are reducing their exposure to disasters and raising awareness about the importance of reining in the risks that they face. The International Day was designated by the UN General Assembly in 2009.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Padres of Pham recovering after being stabbed; Vegas inks D Pietrangelo to seven-year deal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rafas Roland Garros record the best in sport MurrayRafa Nadals record of 13 French Open singles titles is one of the sports all-time greatest achievements and one that is unlikely to ever...

Cowardice to show poor only as needy, without any agency: Sudhir Mishra on 'Serious Men'

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra was clear when he set out to adapt Manu Josephs Serious Men for the screen that he would not mould its protagonist in a poor-man stereotype, giving the character agency as well shades of grey. Adapted from the author...

Chemical poured on three sisters sleeping on their roof in UP

Three sisters suffered burn injuries allegedly when someone poured a chemical on them while they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Paksa village, police said on Tuesday. The three are undergoing treatment at the district hospital ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Russia's rouble falls, CEE markets spooked by Czech virus curbs

Russias rouble fell on Tuesday as oil prices weakened, while Central European markets were spooked by new curbs in the Czech Republic to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The rouble fell about 0.7 to the dollar, as oil prices held around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020