Left Menu
Development News Edition

US should follow EU and China in setting carbon-neutral target - UN's WMO

The United States should join the European Union and China in setting ambitious goals to become carbon neutral, the head of the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday. President Xi Jinping announced at the U.N. General Assembly last month that China aimed to become carbon neutral by 2060, while the European Union has pledged to achieve such status by 2050.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:35 IST
US should follow EU and China in setting carbon-neutral target - UN's WMO
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United States should join the European Union and China in setting ambitious goals to become carbon neutral, the head of the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday.

President Xi Jinping announced at the U.N. General Assembly last month that China aimed to become carbon neutral by 2060, while the European Union has pledged to achieve such status by 2050. "All in all I think that this announcement is great, since at least European Union countries and China are now sharing common reason, that's very good news. And I hope that also the U.S. will join that club in the near future," Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary-General, told a briefing in Geneva.

Xi used the U.N. lectern to call for multilateral action on climate change after President Donald Trump called the Paris climate agreement - with nearly 200 signatories - a one-sided accord and criticised China for being the world's largest carbon emitter. "If we fail with climate mitigation then we would see problems which are of a very different magnitude when it comes to human suffering and also economic losses," Taalas said.

"Also in the United States there has been good progress especially the private sector, and several states have been investing in climate-friendly technologies," he added. Global temperatures will continue to warm over the next five years, and may even temporarily rise to more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the WMO said in July. Scientists have set 1.5C (2.7 Fahrenheit) as the ceiling for avoiding catastrophic climate change.

Responding to a question from Chinese Central Television, Taalas said: "China is contributing 25% of the global emissions and one of your major challenges is that your energy production is very much based on coal-fired power plants." But China has made record investments in renewable energy, such as solar and wind energy, and has become a significant exporter of such technology worldwide, he said.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Italy orders strict new anti-virus measures

Italian Premiere Giuseppe Conte has ordered strict new anti-coronavirus measures, including limits on private gatherings and a ban on casual pickup sports. Conte negotiated with the countrys regions to win limits on private gatherings, over...

Tamil Nadu Governor condoles demise of CM's mother

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday condoled the demise of Thavusayammal, mother of Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami EPS. Thavusayammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93. She suffered a cardiac arres...

Housing project scam: Kerala HC stays for two months CBI proceedings against LIFE Mission

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months all proceedings against the Chief Executive Officer CEO of the LIFE Mission on the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in connection with a housing project scam. H...

ASEAN-India summit focuses on cyber security during COVID-19 pandemic

The 2nd ASEAN-India Track 1.5 Dialogue on Cyber Issues held virtually focussed upon cooperation and security in the digital and cyber domain in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digitization and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020