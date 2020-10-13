Left Menu
Regional Raw Drug Repository for ASU&H Medicine inaugurated

"As a step in this direction, Ministry of AYUSH, through the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), has initiated establishment of National Raw Drug Repository and Regional Raw Drug Repositories," it said. NMPB has identified NIS as the lead Institute with the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Chennai and the Siddha Central Research Institute here as collaborating institutes.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Regional Raw Drug Repository for ASU&H Medicine (Southern Plateau Region), which will also act as a reference library for authentication of raw drugs, was inaugurated at the National Institute of Siddha here on Tuesday. Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister for AYUSH, inaugurated the RRDR for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy (ASU&H) medicine through virtual platform, a release from NIS here said.

Establishing RRDRs is an important component of the Centrally sponsored National AYUSH Mission, the release said. "As a step in this direction, Ministry of AYUSH, through the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), has initiated establishment of National Raw Drug Repository and Regional Raw Drug Repositories," it said.

NMPB has identified NIS as the lead Institute with the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Chennai and the Siddha Central Research Institute here as collaborating institutes. "This RRDR would play a stellar role in collection, documentation and authentication of raw drugs collected largely from the respective agro-climatic region," it said.

"This RRDR will not only act as collection center of raw drugs available and used in southern region, but also as an accredited reference library for authentication of raw drugs and establish standard protocols and keys for authentication of raw drug used in the herbal industries," it added..

