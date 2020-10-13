Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rain lashes Odisha; people shifted from vulnerable areas

The authorities have started shifting people from vulnerable areas of worst-affected Gajapati district. The deep depression crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast, close to Kakinada, in the morning and, under its influence, several parts of Odisha, particularly southern districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri witnessed downpour since Monday night, it said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:07 IST
Heavy rain lashes Odisha; people shifted from vulnerable areas

Heavy rain battered Odisha as a deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal Bengal crossed the coast in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological Centre here said. The authorities have started shifting people from vulnerable areas of worst-affected Gajapati district.

The deep depression crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast, close to Kakinada, in the morning and, under its influence, several parts of Odisha, particularly southern districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri witnessed downpour since Monday night, it said. State capital Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack city also experienced rainfall since Tuesday morning, disrupting normal life and vehicular movement as several low- lying areas got waterlogged.

Normal life was severely hit in several parts of Gajapati district following heavy rain since Monday night with its Mohana block bearing the brunt of rain fury. The block recorded around 142 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 9 am on Tuesday. Five panchayats in the block were cut off from the rest of the district as water was flowing over a bridge, official sources said.

Around 500 people from 12 villages in four blocks of Gajapati district were shifted from vulnerable areas to cyclone shelters as a precautionary measure, an official said. Apprehending landslides due to the downpour, the authorities made arrangements to evacuate many other people from hilly areas of these blocks, he said, adding that polythene sheets were given to people in some areas, as their houses were damaged in the rain.

The Met office said that heavy rain is very likely to occur at some places over the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati Ganjam, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Jagatsinghpur till Wednesday. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena had earlier directed district collectors to remain on high alert and closely monitor the situation in the low-lying areas along the coast to deal with any water-logging and landslide in hilly areas.

As sea conditions were rough along and off Odisha coast and squally weather prevailed in the region, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea before Wednesday. Since August, nine low-pressure systems, including two this month, have been formed over the Bay of Bengal triggering heavy rain in Odisha.

October usually witnesses formation of cyclones over the Bay of Bengal that batter the eastern coasts, especially Odisha and Andhra Pradesh..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia coach tests positive for virus

Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Nations League game against Israel on Wednesday. The Slovakian Football Association says Hapals assistant, Oto Brunegraf, will be in charge for the match i...

No freedom to speak truth in Congress, alleges Khushbu

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Tuesday claimed she was insulted in the Congress and wondered how the grand old outfit could do good for the nation when there was no freedom to speak the truth within the party. A day after joining the BJ...

7th round of Sino-India military talks "positive and constructive": joint statement

The seventh round of military talks between India and China was positive and constructive, and both sides agreed to earnestly implement the understanding reached by their leaders to not turn differences into disputes, a joint statement by t...

Soccer-Bronze returns to England squad for Germany friendly

Right back Lucy Bronze returned to the England squad after missing last months training camp due to an injury as coach Phil Neville named a 28-player squad on Tuesday ahead of the friendly against Germany later this month. Bronze, who signe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020