Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre has taken number of measures in 6 years to curb pollution: Environment ministry

Listing all measures taken by the Centre in this regard, Khare said the zig-zag technology in 2,800 brick klins in the National Capital Region (NCR) was introduced, which resulted in lesser pollution, 2,600 NCR industries were brought on piped natural gas (PNG), the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, introduced for the first time in 2016, reduced dust pollution and hundreds of dust suppressants and water sprinkling vehicles were provided by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Delhi's air quality hit an eight-month low and was recorded just a notch above the "very poor" category on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:06 IST
Centre has taken number of measures in 6 years to curb pollution: Environment ministry

The Centre has taken a slew of measures in the last six years to curb pollution, the environment ministry said on Tuesday, after Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia blamed the Union government for its "inaction on the issue". Reacting to Sisodia's attack as Delhi's air quality entered the "red" zone, the ministry said the government believes in working towards getting rid of air pollution.

"Central government believes in working to end pollution. The government has taken various anti-air pollution initiatives in the last six years, which include construction of the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways, which has reduced pollution by preventing 60,000 undestined heavy vehicles (trucks) passing through Delhi every day," ministry spokesperson Gaurav Khare said. Earlier in the day, Sisodia attacked the Centre, saying all of north India would have to pay for its "inaction on the issue of air pollution".

"Pollution and stubble-burning are not just issues pertaining to Delhi but this affects the whole of north India. It is a matter of regret that the central government did not take any action during the year and now, the whole country will pay for it," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said. Responding to his allegations, Khare said the environment ministry shut down the Badarpur power plant, which directly reduced pollution, and introduced BS-VI standard-compliant vehicles and fuel with an investment of Rs 65,000 crore, which reduced vehicular pollution to a great extent.

"Machines for stubble-cutting worth Rs 1,400 crore have been provided to Punjab and Haryana farmers and it has resulted in reduction of about 15 per cent and 20 per cent pollution from stubble-burning respectively," he said. Listing all measures taken by the Centre in this regard, Khare said the zig-zag technology in 2,800 brick klins in the National Capital Region (NCR) was introduced, which resulted in lesser pollution, 2,600 NCR industries were brought on piped natural gas (PNG), the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, introduced for the first time in 2016, reduced dust pollution and hundreds of dust suppressants and water sprinkling vehicles were provided by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Delhi's air quality hit an eight-month low and was recorded just a notch above the "very poor" category on Tuesday. The air quality index (AQI) of the city hit "very poor" levels in the morning and stood at 306 at 11 am. Thereafter, the pollution levels dipped slightly due to an improvement in the ventilation index.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". "The development of strong surface-level inversion and sudden local, calm surface wind conditions led to a low-ventilation coefficient and accumulation of pollutants near the surface," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said. Around 675 farm fires were observed in Punjab, Haryana and other border regions of the national capital on Monday, but the wind direction was not favourable for transport of pollutants. Hence, only a marginal contribution in Delhi's PM2.5 concentration is expected, the SAFAR said.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM Palaniswami bereaved, mother passes away

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswamis mother Davusayammal died of heart attack in the early hours of Tuesday in Salem. She was 93 and passed away at a private hospital in the western city of Tamil Nadu.She is su...

MCD can hand over its facilities to Centre or Delhi govt if unable to pay doctors salaries: RDAs

Resident doctors associations of two major civic hospitals and the umbrella body of RDAs in Delhi on Tuesday suggested handing over municipal facilities to the city government or the Centre if the corporations are unable to address the issu...

Calcutta HC orders private schools to offer minimum 20 pc reduction in fees

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered 145 private schools here to offer a minimum 20 per cent reduction in fees across the board, while directing that non-essential charges for use of facilities not availed of will not be permissible. ...

Soumitra Chatterjee still critical

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, remained critical on Tuesday though his health condition improved a little in the afternoon prompting doctors to put on hold invasive ventilatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020