Govt invites proposals for development of EV charging infra on major highways

Under Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme, the Government of India (GoI) intends to support the development of EV charging infrastructure by extending capital grant to organisations for promoting the use of electric vehicles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government has invited proposals for installation of charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) on major highways and expressways. The Department of Heavy Industry has floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) for inviting proposals from government organisations, PSUs (state/ central), state-owned discoms, oil PSUs and other public and private entities to build and operate public EV charging infrastructure. Proposals have been invited from interested entities to build and operate EV charging infrastructure on the Mumbai - Pune, Ahmedabad-Vadodara, Delhi-Agra, Bengaluru-Mysore, Bengaluru-Chennai, Surat - Mumbai, Agra - Lucknow, Eastern Peripheral and Hyderabad-ORR expressways. Proposals have also been invited for highways including Delhi - Srinagar, Delhi-Kolkata, Agra-Nagpur, Meerut to Gangotri Dham, Mumbai - Delhi, Mumbai-Panaji, Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Bengaluru and Kolkata to Bhubaneswar. Under Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme, the Government of India (GoI) intends to support the development of EV charging infrastructure by extending capital grant to organisations for promoting the use of electric vehicles. The Centre has approved Phase-II of FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) scheme for three years commencing from April 1, 2019.

