Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wildfire threat intensifying across California, officials say

Hot, dry conditions and intense winds across California are threatening to reinvigorate what has already been the worst fire season in state history, officials warned on Tuesday. Gusty winds in California's north and extreme heat in its south are creating conditions that could fan wildfires that began earlier in the summer as well as spark new ones, leading state and federal authorities to urge residents to prepare.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 05:31 IST
Wildfire threat intensifying across California, officials say

Hot, dry conditions and intense winds across California are threatening to reinvigorate what has already been the worst fire season in state history, officials warned on Tuesday.

Gusty winds in California's north and extreme heat in its south are creating conditions that could fan wildfires that began earlier in the summer as well as spark new ones, leading state and federal authorities to urge residents to prepare. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for a wide swath of Southern California as temperatures topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius). The agency asked residents to exercise caution with any fire sources.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said strong winds and low humidity could ramp up blazes in Northern California starting Wednesday. "While good progress has been made on a number of fires, this could hamper containment efforts," Daniel Berlant, Cal Fire assistant deputy director, said on Twitter on Tuesday. "It means if a new fire breaks out, that that fire is going to be able to burn very rapidly."

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), which provides power to much of California, said Monday it was considering proactively shutting off power as soon as Wednesday to as many as 50,000 state residents to mitigate fire risk. This year, wildfires have burned over 4 million acres in California - twice the total of 2018 which had been the highest on record. Five of the six largest fires in state history were in 2020. Thirty-one people have died, and over 9,200 structures have been destroyed.

Fall has tended to be California's peak wildfire season, but state officials say the season is growing longer each year. Experts say droughts and climate change from fossil fuels have made poorly managed forests much more flammable, leading to extreme fire activity.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook bans anti-vaccination ads but not antivax posts

Facebook says it will ban ads on its platform that discourage vaccinations with an exception carved out for advocacy ads about government vaccine policies. The company already bans ads about vaccine hoaxes, such as the false idea that vacc...

Japan to sign agreement allowing arms exports to Vietnam -Nikkei

Japan plans to sign an agreement with Vietnam to allow it to export defence equipment and technology to the country, part of a move to strengthen defence capabilities of Indo-Pacific nations to counter Chinese maritime advances, the Nikkei ...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesEU given green light to hit US with tariffs in Airbus-Boeing ruling httpson.ft.com2STG8QU Keir ...

Wildfire threat intensifying across California, officials say

Hot, dry conditions and intense winds across California are threatening to reinvigorate what has already been the worst fire season in state history, officials warned on Tuesday.Gusty winds in Californias north and extreme heat in its south...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020