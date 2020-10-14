Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poisoned carcasses killing off Kenya's vultures

One of those, the hooded vulture, has seen its population plunge by nearly 90% over the past 45 years, said scientist Darcy Ogada of the Peregrine Fund conservation group. Herders usually poison carcasses because they hope lions will return to the kill.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:30 IST
Poisoned carcasses killing off Kenya's vultures

A wildlife conservation group is trying to dissuade herders in central Kenya from poisoning cattle carcasses to target predators, because vultures often end up being harmed and not lions.

Poisoning is one of the chief causes of death for Kenyan vultures. Four of the East African nation's eight vulture species are critically endangered. One of those, the hooded vulture, has seen its population plunge by nearly 90% over the past 45 years, said scientist Darcy Ogada of the Peregrine Fund conservation group.

Herders usually poison carcasses because they hope lions will return to the kill. Sometimes they do, but more often vultures arrive. Several dozen birds can die in a single poisoning, a huge hit for a population with slow breeding patterns. Ogada's Idaho-based group is trying to reduce poisonings in Kenya's central Laikipia and Samburu regions, home to lions, black rhinos, elephants and the rare Grevy's zebras.

Those populations are also threatened by the vultures' decline, said Ogada, because vultures are nature's cleaners. Their highly acidic stomachs allow them to consume carcasses that might sicken other scavengers, giving them diseases they could pass onto other animals or humans.

"Vultures are the world's apex scavengers," she said. "Losing something that specialised is going to have lots of effects." The Peregrine Fund is training pastoral communities who keep livestock about the dangers of poisoning carcasses and how to build stronger bomas, a kind of shelter to keep their herds safe from lions at night.

Deforestation means traditional bomas are often built too flimsily with thin tree branches, Ogada said, so the fund shows communities how to dig deeper posts and use chain link fencing. "These bomas deter people from poisoning carcasses," said Patrick Omondi, acting director of biodiversity, research & planning at the Kenya Wildlife Service.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa hails late Dr Vuyo Mahlati as land reform champion

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the late Dr Vuyo Mahlati as a land reform champion and a tireless advocate for the empowerment of smallholder farmers and rural women. This is a great blow to the agricultural fraternity and to the count...

Kerala Congress (M) faction decides to walk out of UDF

Ahead of next years Assembly elections, the ruling LDF in Kerala on Wednesday got a shot in the arm as Kerala CongressM faction led by Jose K Mani decided to sever its decades old ties with the Congress-led UDF and work with the Left front ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The World Bank approved 12 billion in new funding for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments, while the G20 is poised to extend a multi-billion-dollar debt freeze for the wor...

Germany agrees USD 662 million to aid Holocaust survivors

Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization that negotiates compensation with the German government said Wednesday. The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020