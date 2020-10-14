Left Menu
Rains wreak havoc in parts of north Karnataka

In Chincholi Taluk of Kalaburagi district, the stop- gates of Nagarala and Chandrampalli lakes were opened, flooding the nearby villages. Small islands were formed due to the sudden release of water from the lake, the sources said.

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI): Heavy rains for the past three days wreaked havoc in some parts of north Karnataka causing inundation, crop loss and damage to houses, sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said. According to the the KSNDMC officials, all major dams in the Cauvery and Krishna basins are brimming and their floodgates were opened once again.

The officials said Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Bidar were the severely affected districts as small streams were in spate with many lakes overflowing and inundating villages. In Chincholi Taluk of Kalaburagi district, the stop- gates of Nagarala and Chandrampalli lakes were opened, flooding the nearby villages.

Small islands were formed due to the sudden release of water from the lake, the sources said. Normal life was paralysed due to heavy rains resulting in the overflowing of a major lake in Aland Taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Due to torrential rain in Yargol village in Yadgir district, water gushed out of weir of the lake resulting in damage to the crops and water-logging. The KSNDMC had on Tuesday predicted medium to heavy rains in the northern part of the state, interior and coastal Karnataka in the next 24 hours.

The recent rain-related damage is the third such instance in the past four months. Certain regions had twice suffered floods in August and September.

