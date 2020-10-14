UP govt kicks off land acquisition to build world-class city by old Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Oct 14 (PTI)) The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification to acquire nearly 1,200 acre land to build a new world-class city adjacent to old Ayodhya in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ambitious plans for the temple town. The notification was issued on Monday to acquire a total of 1,193 acre land on the banks of river Saryu along Lucknow Gorakhpur highway, said officials on Wednesday.

For the acquisition of land in Manjha Tiruha, Manjha Baretha and Shahnawazpur areas, the government has also sanctioned a sum of Rs 4,000 crore, Ayodhya Development Authority’s Vice Chairman and Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh told PTI. Singh said the government has made Uttar Pradesh Housing Development Board the nodal agency to implement the project of building a new Ayodhya and a team of Board officials has reached the temple town for some preliminary works.

The new Ayodhya will have a bow shape aerial look with its roads appearing to be sun rays emanating from the upcoming Sri Ram Temple, said Singh talking of the design specification for the new city. Several expert engineers and architects are preparing the design for the city, he said.

Singh said Ayodhya, one of “Saptpuris” – the seven pilgrimage centres for Hindus -- will be developed as a global pilgrimage city and as a part of the Ramayana Circuit under “Swadesh Darshan scheme, connected to Chitrakoot through Ram Van Gaman Marg (the road taken by Lord Ram for his forest-dwelling out of Ayodhya). Singh said the new city will also be connected to all the major pilgrim centres including those of Varanasi, Allahabad and Gorakhpur.

Singh recalled that after the Bhoomipujan for the construction of Ram Janambhoomi Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, the chief minister had instructed officials to complete the work of establishing a world-class new Ayodhya on a war footing..