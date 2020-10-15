Kejriwal asks people to switch off vehicles while waiting at traffic signals to reduce air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a campaign to tackle air pollution in the national capital and urged people to switch off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that there are one crore vehicles registered in the city

If 30-40 lakh vehicles come on the road every day and keep idling at traffic signals, it increases air pollution levels in the city, Kejriwal said.