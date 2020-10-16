Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barabanki Dalit teen was raped before being killed: Police

Citing post-mortem report, Additional Superintendent of Police R S Gautam said the victim’s autopsy has confirmed that she was raped before being strangulated to death. He said the police have also detained a victim’s relative and are interrogating him for his suspected role in the crime.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:26 IST
Barabanki Dalit teen was raped before being killed: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An 18-year-old Dalit girl, who was found dead in an agricultural field in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, was raped before being strangled, police said on Friday. Citing post-mortem report, Additional Superintendent of Police R S Gautam said the victim's autopsy has confirmed that she was raped before being strangulated to death.

He said the police have also detained a victim's relative and are interrogating him for his suspected role in the crime. Charges related to rape are being included in the FIR registered at Satrikh police station, the additional SP said.

"We have detained Dinesh Gautam (19), who is a relative of the victim. He has confessed to the crime. We are interrogation him," the officer said. The victim's father had informed police on Wednesday evening that she had gone to the fields but did not return home. The family members later found her body in the field.

A police team visited the village and collected evidence before lodging the FIR, the police officer said. The alleged rape and murder of the Barabanki girl took place exactly a month after another Dalit teen was gang-raped on September 14 in her village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

The Hathras woman died in Delhi Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 while undergoing treatment for injuries that she suffered due to her brutalisation during the gang-rape. The gang-rape and subsequent death of the Hathras woman followed by her hasty cremation by district authorities in the dead of night triggered widespread outrage and protests in the country.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

IMF urges policymakers to avoid premature withdrawal of support for the economy

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday urged policymakers to avoid premature withdrawal of support for the economy as coronavirus continues to spread in many parts of the world. Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures to contai...

Haryana to set up authority for conservation, management and regulation of water resources

The Haryana government would establish an authority for conservation, management and regulation of water resources in the state, which till now was being regulated under the guidelines of the Central Ground Water Authority. A decision to th...

FCC asks Justice Department to weigh in on China Unicom U.S. operations

The Federal Communications Commission FCC asked the Justice Department and other U.S. agencies to detail if China Unicoms continued U.S operations pose national security risks, according to a letter released Friday. In April, the FCC issued...

WIDER IMAGE-Jailed Philippine activist lays to rest her three-month-old baby

Jailed Philippine activist Reina Mae Nasino wanted to hold her three-month-old daughter for the last time before she was laid to rest on Friday but she could not. Heavily armed prison officials guarding her refused to uncuff her despite ple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020