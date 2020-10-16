Barabanki Dalit teen was raped before being killed: Police

An 18-year-old Dalit girl, who was found dead in an agricultural field in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, was raped before being strangled, police said on Friday. Citing post-mortem report, Additional Superintendent of Police R S Gautam said the victim's autopsy has confirmed that she was raped before being strangulated to death.

He said the police have also detained a victim's relative and are interrogating him for his suspected role in the crime. Charges related to rape are being included in the FIR registered at Satrikh police station, the additional SP said.

"We have detained Dinesh Gautam (19), who is a relative of the victim. He has confessed to the crime. We are interrogation him," the officer said. The victim's father had informed police on Wednesday evening that she had gone to the fields but did not return home. The family members later found her body in the field.

A police team visited the village and collected evidence before lodging the FIR, the police officer said. The alleged rape and murder of the Barabanki girl took place exactly a month after another Dalit teen was gang-raped on September 14 in her village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

The Hathras woman died in Delhi Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 while undergoing treatment for injuries that she suffered due to her brutalisation during the gang-rape. The gang-rape and subsequent death of the Hathras woman followed by her hasty cremation by district authorities in the dead of night triggered widespread outrage and protests in the country.