Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tigress, cub found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve

A patrolling party found the big cat dead with injury marks, while the carcass of one of her two-year-old cubs was found lying at some distance, BTR field director Vincent Raheem told PTI. The tigress appeared to have died some two or three days ago, but the cub had met the same fate recently, he said.

PTI | Umaria | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 19:26 IST
Tigress, cub found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve

A 10-year-old tigress named Solo was found dead along with one of her cubs in the buffer zone of Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) on Saturday, an official said. A patrolling party found the big cat dead with injury marks, while the carcass of one of her two-year-old cubs was found lying at some distance, BTR field director Vincent Raheem told PTI.

The tigress appeared to have died some two or three days ago, but the cub had met the same fate recently, he said. Another cub of the big cat has been spotted alive and the area has been cordoned off to track down two more cubs, the official said.

"We will take a call on their rehabilitation later after following the due procedure and permission," he said, adding that the viscera of the deceased animals was sent for tests..

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Sivasankar shifted to Tvm Medical college hospital

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 PTI Suspended IAS Officer M Sivasankar, facing probe in the gold smuggling case, was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital on Saturday from the private hospital where he was earlier admitted. ...

Frozen food package polluted by living coronavirus could cause infection, China's CDC says

Chinas disease control authority said on Saturday that contact with frozen food packaging contaminated by living new coronavirus could cause infection. The conclusion came as the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention CDC detecte...

101 new cases push Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 8,404

At least 101 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, pushing the tally to 8,404, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 75 after five more people succumbed to the infection, he said.Altogether 298 pa...

Delhi violence: Court takes cognizance of ED chargesheet against Tahir Hussain, issues production warrant

A special court in Delhi on Saturday took cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others in connection with a money laundering case related to the northeast Delhi viol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020