Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Nokia to build mobile network on the moon; Long-term problems in younger low-risk COVID-19 patients and more

Nokia to build mobile network on the moon Struggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth? Long-term problems in younger low-risk COVID-19 patients; flu shot may offer some protection The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 10:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Nokia to build mobile network on the moon; Long-term problems in younger low-risk COVID-19 patients and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Got any signal up here? Nokia to build mobile network on the moon

Struggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth? Perhaps you'll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been selected by NASA to build the first cellular network on the moon, the Finnish company said on Monday, as the U.S. space agency plans for a future where humans return there and establish lunar settlements.

Long-term problems in younger low-risk COVID-19 patients; flu shot may offer some protection

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Long-term health problems seen in low-risk COVID-19 patients

Also Read: Finnish PM leaves EU summit as 'precautionary' measure

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fleetwood Mac's album, single back in top 10 after 43 years

The clock has tick-tocked in reverse to put a Fleetwood Mac album and single back in the top 10 - 43 years after their initial appearance. According to Variety, the groups 1977 Rumours, one of the all-time blockbuster rock albums, has moved...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

France reported a massive jump in people hospitalized with COVID-19 and Ireland announced some of Europes toughest restrictions, while India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly three months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an i...

IPL 13: Pant fit to go, may play against Kings XI Punjab

By Baidurjo Bhose Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 9 games and in a fresh boost, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is fit to go after recovering from a Grade 1 tear. Having missed three games aft...

J-K: 'My Town My Pride' programme launched to deliver doorstep services to urban population

After the Back To Village-3 campaign, the My Town My Pride programme has been launched in Udhampur by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to deliver services to the urban population at their doorstep. We want that the poor people residing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020