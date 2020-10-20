Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pvt contractor fined Rs 2 lakh for badly maintained public urinals in Noida

She also directed officials to ensure completion of nine more urinals which are under construction in Noida by October 30 and present a report of the work by November 2, it added. There are nearly 140 public urinals under the Noida Authority here, according to officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:07 IST
Pvt contractor fined Rs 2 lakh for badly maintained public urinals in Noida
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it levied a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on a private contractor for poor upkeep of public urinals here. The action on contractor Omkar Singh, handling the maximum such facilities here, came during an inspection by Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari, it said.

"The CEO expressed anger at the poor upkeep of public urinals located at various places in Noida and lax approach regarding their cleanliness and slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the contractor," the Authority said in a statement. Maheshwari has directed the contractor to present a certificate to the Noida Authority regarding completion of "fitting work" of hardware like taps and drain pipers at the public urinals here latest by 5 pm on October 30.

She also instructed the Authority's engineers to keep a tab on the work and presence of sanitation workers at the urinals, according to the statement. She also directed officials to ensure completion of nine more urinals which are under construction in Noida by October 30 and present a report of the work by November 2, it added.

There are nearly 140 public urinals under the Noida Authority here, according to officials.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: This loss won't put us down, says Shikhar Dhawan

After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab KXIP, Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that the defeat wont put the Shreyas Iyer-led side down and they will all come back stronger. Nicholas Pooran and Glenn M...

UP planning to enlarge ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to enlarge the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme to include the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act too in the state. With the inclusion of the NFSA beneficiaries in the Ayushman Bharat Yoj...

Case against MP minister who called Cong candidate's wife `mistress'

A case was registered against Madhya Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh on Tuesday for allegedly making a derogatory statement about Congress leader Vishwanath Singh Kunjams wife. The controversy involving the BJP mini...

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness, four sources told Reuters. AstraZenecas large, l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020