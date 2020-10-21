Left Menu
Maha: LPG cylinder explodes in Pune; elderly couple injured

An elderly couple was injured when an LPG cylinder exploded after leakage of gas from it in their house in Maharashtra's Pune city on Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said. They were rushed to a private hospital by the fire brigade personnel, he said. The LPG might have leaked from the cylinder overnight and remained inside the room where the couple lives, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-10-2020 11:41 IST
An elderly couple was injured when an LPG cylinder exploded after the leakage of gas from it in their house in Maharashtra's Pune city on Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place in the single-room house located in the Kasba Peth area around 8.30 am when an 85-year-old woman turned on the gas stove.

"The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded, causing burn injuries to the woman and her 90-year-old husband," fire officer Sunil Naiknavare said. They were rushed to a private hospital by the fire brigade personnel, he said.

The LPG might have leaked from the cylinder overnight and remained inside the room where the couple lives, he said.

