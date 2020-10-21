Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK warship seizes 450 kilograms of meth in Arabian Sea

A British royal navy vessel seized 450 kilograms (990 pounds) of methamphetamine in the northern Arabian Sea in the largest-ever bust by a joint maritime operation in the region, officials said Wednesday. The HMS Montrose seized the drugs hidden aboard a stateless dhow, a traditional cargo ship that plies the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters, the joint task force said in a statement.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 14:22 IST
UK warship seizes 450 kilograms of meth in Arabian Sea
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A British royal navy vessel seized 450 kilograms (990 pounds) of methamphetamine in the northern Arabian Sea in the largest-ever bust by a joint maritime operation in the region, officials said Wednesday. The HMS Montrose seized the drugs hidden aboard a stateless dhow, a traditional cargo ship that plies the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters, the joint task force said in a statement. The seizure took place last Wednesday.

The task force said it was unable to say where the drugs came from, who manufactured them, or their ultimate destination. However, Iran over the last decade has seen an explosion in the use of methamphetamine, known locally as "shisheh" or "glass" in Farsi. That's bled into neighboring Iraq as well.

While drug lab busts have dropped in recent years in Iran, there appears to be an uptick in meth drug labs in Afghanistan, from where it is smuggled through Pakistan, the United Nations said in its 2020 World Drug Report. Both Pakistan and Iran sit on the northern Arabian Sea.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP-JD(U) alliance similar to 'superhit' opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket, Rajnath Singh tells election rally in Bihar.

BJP-JDU alliance similar to superhit opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket, Rajnath Singh tells election rally in Bihar....

Stalin urges Tamil Nadu Governor to give assent to school students' reservation Bill for medical studies

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give his assent to the bill passed in State Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school student...

NASA spacecraft touches down on asteroid Bennu, collects rock samples

After a four-year-long journey, NASAs OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touched down on the rugged surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday, and unfurled its robotic arm to collect a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system...

Delhi HC to hear on Nov 4 plea to release salaries of nursing staff at North MCD hospital

The Delhi High Court will hear on November 4 a public interest litigation PIL seeking direction to release the salaries and allowances of the nursing staff at the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, North Delhi Muni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020