Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rain may play 'asura' in parts of Bengal during Durga puja

Rain was likely to play spoilsport for Durga puja revellers in south Bengal, with the meteorological office here on Wednesday predicting light to heavy showers over the next 48 hours. "In Kolkata, skies might remain cloudy with one or two spells of light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm on October 22 and 23.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:08 IST
Rain may play 'asura' in parts of Bengal during Durga puja
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rain was likely to play spoilsport for Durga puja revellers in south Bengal, with the meteorological office here on Wednesday predicting light to heavy showers over the next 48 hours. A well-marked low-pressure area, formed over the central part of Bay of Bengal, is expected to move north- westwards during next 24 hours and north-north-eastwards thereafter, triggering rainfall in Bengal and Bangladesh, a spokesperson at Alipore met office said.

The low-pressure system is likely to intensify into depression by tomorrow, and deep depression during the subsequent 24 hours, he said. "On October 22, heavy rain (7-11cm) may lash one or two places in East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas districts. The following day, heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) was expected at one or two places in the three districts," the spokesperson said.

People in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and Nadia, too, should brace for moderate to heavy rain during the two days. "In Kolkata, skies might remain cloudy with one or two spells of light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm on October 22 and 23. Heavy rain might also occur at one or two places," the spokesperson added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ambedkar University students protest against high fees, new reservation policy

A group of Ambedkar University students staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals house on Wednesday against high fees and the new reservation policy, following which 13 of them were detained. According to police offici...

Set to fail, Spanish no-confidence vote shows divisions among right

Spains parliament started debating on Wednesday a motion of no confidence in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez launched by the far-right Vox party, with analysts and politicians expecting it to fail amid a growing power struggle on the...

High kicks: The Pakistani football star training girls in the Hindu Kush

Adds detail in pars 8 and 9 By Zofeen T. EbrahimKARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - R unning a football club for girls from poor families in a remote, mountainous area of Pakistan is hard enough at the best of times, let ...

Cong urges govt to rollback raised railway fares for upcoming festive season

The Congress on Wednesday accused the railways of charging higher fares for festival special trains and urged the government to roll back the raised prices to help people during the festive season. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020