Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-New Zealand PM Ardern urged to apply crisis skills to climate change

Proud of being one of the world's most pristine, naturally beautiful countries, New Zealand has introduced climate change into its school curriculum, while parliament approved a bill to cut carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050. Earlier this month, Ardern said her government would phase out coal-fired boilers, replacing them with electric ones, and reduce carbon emissions from public buses if returned to power.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:31 IST
ANALYSIS-New Zealand PM Ardern urged to apply crisis skills to climate change

By Michael Taylor Oct 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - New Zealand's re-elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern should use the skills she honed in successfully crushing the threat of COVID-19 to focus on a green recovery and help farmers tackle climate change's "nuclear-free moment", environmentalists said.

Ardern, whose Labour Party won a landslide victory in the general election last weekend, made a name for herself by responding decisively to the coronavirus pandemic and healing the nation after the killing of Muslims by a white supremacist. Having previously formed a coalition government with the Green Party, which secured a bigger 8% mandate this time, Ardern famously called climate change "my generation's nuclear-free moment" in a 2017 speech.

After decades of debate on whether the country should be a nuclear-free zone, a Labour government in the mid-1980s banned ships that were nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed, causing a security spat with the United States. In drawing the comparison, Ardern described climate action as an "opportunity" and "a challenge that defines my generation" - but progress on it has been slow, green groups say.

Amanda Larsson, a senior campaigner at Greenpeace in Auckland, said Ardern had shown she excelled at leading her nation through a crisis. The prime minister now needs "to apply the skills that she's developed from dealing with the unthinkable, to tackling the ongoing, known crises such as climate change and biodiversity loss", Larsson told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In addition to the pandemic, climate change was a key issue in the election, with many New Zealanders becoming more aware of the threat early this year as ash from bushfires in neighbouring Australia turned skies red and glaciers brown. Proud of being one of the world's most pristine, naturally beautiful countries, New Zealand has introduced climate change into its school curriculum, while parliament approved a bill to cut carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050.

Earlier this month, Ardern said her government would phase out coal-fired boilers, replacing them with electric ones, and reduce carbon emissions from public buses if returned to power. Larsson said billions of dollars that had been set aside for infrastructure, as part of a bid to rebuild the economy after COVID-19, should be used to make up for decades of "under-investment" in public transport and boost cycling.

Siri Andersen, co-director at climate campaign group 350 Aotearoa, urged the public sector to lead on decarbonisation by banning new fossil-fuel boilers in its buildings and shifting schools, hospitals and prisons to clean heat sources by 2025. "Every day we don't act is a lost opportunity and increases the future cost and the drastic nature of the transition needed to stop climate change, so it is essential that climate change is a priority for the government from day one," Andersen said.

METHANE PROBLEM According to analysis by research coalition Climate Action Tracker, New Zealand's current climate policies are "insufficient" and inconsistent with limiting global warming to the Paris accord's tightest goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Methane from agriculture and waste - which accounts for more than 40% of New Zealand's emissions - is exempt from the nation's zero-emissions goal and has a separate target not yet covered with significant policies, it noted. The quickest and most effective way to cut methane emissions would be to start reducing cow numbers and bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, said Greenpeace's Larsson.

Fertilisers made from nitrogen, which damage the planet's protective ozone layer and are seen as a driver of intensive dairy farming often blamed for polluting water supplies, should also be phased out, green groups said. Greenpeace earlier this year called on the government to set up a NZ$1 billion ($661 million) fund to support "regenerative agriculture" that protects the land and biodiversity.

"Demand for regenerative, organic produce is growing exponentially in New Zealand's overseas markets," said Larsson. "This is the future of farming." TRANSPORT & ENERGY

A key task for Ardern's new government will be introducing policies and measures that enable the country to meet its pledge of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, said 350's Andersen. It could now resurrect an electric vehicle subsidy plan to incentivise imports of cars with lower emissions and introduce a minimum fuel efficiency standard, after coalition members previously failed to back it, said environmentalists.

Denys Trussell of Friends of the Earth New Zealand called for a shift away from car use to public transport, adding that New Zealand's "enormous private car fleet" needed to be cut by about 90% through investing in the rail network. Exploration of fossil fuels such as oil and gas should also be halted, said Dermot Coffey, co-convenor of OraTaiao: New Zealand Climate and Health Council, a climate advocacy group.

"We would like to see an immediate declaration that coal-mining and coal-burning will cease in the next five years, with clear plans to assist workers affected," he added. Trussell of Friends of the Earth urged the government to take a more comprehensive approach to climate change and the environment rather than "small-scale, piecemeal solutions".

"The really huge issues are not being properly dealt with," he said. ($1 = 1.5135 New Zealand dollars)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia sees 15,700 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, October 21 ANISputnik Russia saw 15,700 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours down from yesterdays single-day record of 16,319, taking the total count of cases to 1,447,335, the countrys coronavirus response center said on Wedn...

TN launches sale of onion at Rs 45 a kilo, Stalin alleges hoarding behind price rise

Chennai, Oct 21 PTI The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday launched sale of onions through its farm fresh outlets at a subsidised cost of Rs 45 a kilo in the wake of the commoditys spiralling price and said 150 tons were being procured. The...

U.S. case against Google seen benefiting from Obama-nominated judge

The selection of U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, nominated to the court by President Barack Obama, to hear the U.S. Justice Departments case against Alphabets Google, suggests a tough courtroom battle ahead for the 1-trillion search and adv...

Thai protesters give PM three days to quit

Thai protesters on Wednesday gave Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha a three day deadline to step down or face more demonstrations, but the leader who made the announcement was arrested within two hours.Prayuth had earlier said he was ready t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020