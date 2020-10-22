Left Menu
The Met office predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the southern districts of West Bengal on Friday, the day of Maha Saptami of Durga Puja, as the well- marked low-pressure area, formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal in the last two days, turned into a depression.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:13 IST
Met office predicts heavy rain in South Bengal on Friday

The Met office predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the southern districts of West Bengal on Friday, the day of Maha Saptami of Durga Puja, as the well- marked low-pressure area, formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal in the last two days, turned into a depression. A Met office bulletin said on Thursday that the system is likely to cross an area between Sagar Island in the state and Khepupara in Bangladesh by October 23 afternoon and turn into a deep depression.

The low pressure is currently lying centred about 180 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha, 350 km south- southeast of Sagar Island and 490 km south-southwest of Khepupara, the bulletin said. Under its influence, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur in many places of various districts of South Bengal and heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in North and South 24 Parganas districts.

One or two places of Purba Medinipur district is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain on October 22 and 23, the bulletin said. Heavy rain is also predicted at one or two places in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia districts during this time.

The weathermen advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 22 to 24 and asked those who are already there to return as the condition of the sea will be "rough to very rough" till October 24. In coastal areas, the wind speed will be around 40-50 km/hour.

In the city and adjoining Howrah and Hooghly districts, the wind speed is likely to reach 30-40 km/hour on October 23, the day of Maha Saptami. The bulletin also cautioned about water logging in some parts of Kolkata and Municipal areas of coastal districts on the day.

