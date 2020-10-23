Moderate-intensity quake in HP
A moderate-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Friday, the Meteorological Department said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property. The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Chamba district, the department said, adding tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.15 pm.
A moderate-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Friday, the Meteorological Department said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.
The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Chamba district, the department said, adding tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.15 pm.
