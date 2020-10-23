Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veggie burgers are still burgers, EU lawmakers rule

In votes on issues relating to agricultural products, the European Parliament said that so-called veggie burgers, soy steaks and vegan sausages can continue to be sold as such in restaurants and shops across the union. Europe's largest farmers' association, Copa-Cogeca, had supported a ban, arguing that labelling vegetarian substitutes with designations bringing meat to mind was misleading for consumers.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:30 IST
Veggie burgers are still burgers, EU lawmakers rule
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Plant-based products that do not contain meat can continue to be labeled "sausages" or "burgers," European lawmakers said Friday, when they rejected a proposal back by the meat industry to ban the terms. In votes on issues relating to agricultural products, the European Parliament said that so-called veggie burgers, soy steaks and vegan sausages can continue to be sold as such in restaurants and shops across the union.

Europe's largest farmers' association, Copa-Cogeca, had supported a ban, arguing that labelling vegetarian substitutes with designations bringing meat to mind was misleading for consumers. On the opposite side of the debate, a group of 13 organisations including Greenpeace and WWF urged lawmakers to reject the proposed amendments, arguing that a ban would have not only exposed the EU "to ridicule," but also damaged its environmental credibility.

They said promoting a shift toward more plant-based diet is in line with the EU Commission's ambition to tackle global warming. Losing the ability to use the terms steak or sausage might make those plant-based products more obscure for consumers. After the vote, the European Consumer Organisation, an umbrella group bringing together consumers' associations, praised the MEPs for their "common sense." "Consumers are in no way confused by a soy steak or chickpea-based sausage, so long as it is clearly labelled as vegetarian or vegan," the group said in a statement. "Terms such as 'burger' or 'steak' on plant-based items simply make it much easier for consumers to know how to integrate these products within a meal." Together with Greenpeace, the group regretted that lawmakers accepted further restrictions on the naming of alternative products containing no dairy. Terms like 'almond milk' and 'soy yogurt' are already banned in Europe after the bloc's top court ruled in 2017 that purely plant-based products can't be marketed using terms such as milk, butter or cheese, which are reserved for animal products.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No Bijoya gathering will take place at Mamata's residence: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Friday said the usual gathering of well-wishers at the party office- cum-residence of West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami will not take place this year due...

Sterling set for weekly gain, even after PMI slip

The pound fell against the dollar and euro on Friday after the UK Purchasing Managers Index PMI fell to a four-month low, but was still set to end the week up, after a new phase of intense Brexit talks restarted.The pound gave up some recen...

U.S. faces half a million COVID-19 deaths by February, study finds

More than a half million people in the United States could die from COVID-19 by the end of February next year, but around 130,000 of those lives could be saved if everybody were to wear masks, according to estimates from a modelling study. ...

Slovaks begin mass testing in virus hotspots as cases surge

Thousands of Slovaks lined up to be tested for the coronavirus in the countrys worst-affected areas on Friday, taking part in a pilot programme that will eventually go nationwide.The government hopes the antigen tests, along with a partial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020