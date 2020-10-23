Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria prints a postage stamp to remember COVID-19 by, on toilet paper

Austria's postal service has united two aspects of the coronavirus pandemic in a stamp printed on toilet paper that people can also, at a push, use for social distancing. The famous baby animal is also printed on the stamp," Austrian Post said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 20:56 IST
Austria prints a postage stamp to remember COVID-19 by, on toilet paper
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter

Austria's postal service has united two aspects of the coronavirus pandemic in a stamp printed on toilet paper that people can also, at a push, use for social distancing. The 2.75 euro "corona stamp" comes in sheets 10 cm wide, or a tenth of the 1 metre that the government advises members of the public to keep apart from each other, symbolised in official campaigns by a baby elephant.

"If you put 10 stamp sheets end to end, you get a metre's distance in total - or the length of a baby elephant. The famous baby animal is also printed on the stamp," Austrian Post said in a statement on Friday. The novelty item is printed on three-ply toilet paper, in reference to the hoarding that occurred earlier this year, an urge that has recently started rearing its head again.

Austrian Post has poked fun at current events before. In January it issued a Brexit stamp with the previously planned date of Britain's departure from the European Union, March 29, 2019, crossed out and the new date of Jan. 31, 2020 underneath - an apparent wink at the drawn-out negotiations. The corona stamp will be sold at twice its face value, with the mark-up going to charity.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is in keeping with times: Jaishankar on Quad

The coming together of India, Japan, the US and Australia under the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition was very much in keeping with changing times, and a reflection of the evolving landscape of a multipolar world, External Affairs Minister S ...

Maharashtra invites Tesla to invest in state; discussions held

Maharashtra is looking for potential investment from electric car major Tesla in the state and has held discussions with the company, weeks after the American firm revealed its plans to enter the Indian market. State Tourism Minister Aadity...

Delhi's air quality may deteriorate to 'severe' on Saturday: EPCA

Delhis air quality could deteriorate to severe category on Saturday, the EPCA said on Friday, cautioning that one should go out only when absolutely necessary and wear mask at all times. As Delhis air quality worsened on Friday with several...

Noida: Polluters slapped over Rs 30.94 lakh in penalties in a week

The Noida Authority on Friday said it has issued penalties worth Rs 1.32 lakh on private contractors and other entities that were found violating guidelines and rules to combat air pollution here. The action included major penalties worth R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020