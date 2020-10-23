Left Menu
Punjab CM okays industrial development in agricultural, mixed-use land

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday took a slew of decisions to further boost industrial development and investment in the state, including allowing industry in agricultural and mixed-use areas, subject to certain conditions.

23-10-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday took a slew of decisions to further boost industrial development and investment in the state, including allowing industry in agricultural and mixed-use areas, subject to certain conditions. Besides, he also allowed reduction in non-construction fee by allottee if he/she does not construct on estates developed by Government and Development Authorities within stipulated three years.

The decisions, also aimed at generating employment, were announced after a virtual meeting of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Board (PRTPD) and Development Authorities headed by the Chief Minister, an official statement said. A 30-day public notice would be issued by the government, after which these decisions will be finalised, it said.

As per these decisions, industry shall be allowed in agricultural areas beyond 3 km of the Municipal Corporation cities and beyond 2 km of the smaller towns, provided the land has a 19-22 feet access. Further, red category industries should be at least 500 meter away from the village populace for the purpose of establishment of such industry. On the mixed land area use, it was decided to permit industry only along major roads.

The meeting also decided on the development of industrial hubs in 1,100 acres in Rajpura and in another 1,000 acres near Ludhiana. In another initiative, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), also headed by the Chief Minister, decided to set up an Industrial Estate in Mohali, the statement further said.

The estate will have two parts, with about 530 acres to be developed by GMADA and comprising smaller plots, while another 250 acres will be allowed to be developed by private players. Further, to give fillip to the residential sector in Mullanpur on the outskirts of Chandigarh, a decision was taken to allow affordable housing colonies in 25 acres and above, and other residential colonies in 50 acres or above, from the existing requirement of 100 acre minimum. Coming on the heels of the affordable housing policy, notified recently by the state government, the move will provide homes to tens of thousands of people, the statement said.

