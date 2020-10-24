Bengaluru rains: K'taka CM announces compensation of Rs 25,000 for affected families

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for every family affected by flooding caused due to torrential rains in several parts of the city. The Chief Minister also assured a permanent solution to ensure that such incidents don't repeat as he announced that all encroachments along the storm water drains in the city will be cleared mercilessly.

"To all those who have faced destruction to their food grains, cloths and other things because of water entering houses due to flooding and rain, we have decided to give a compensation of Rs 25,000 per family through cheque... we are taking all the precautionary measures if there are rains today or in coming days," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters after visiting affected Hosakerehalli and near by areas, he said from this evening itself cheque will be distributed to every affected house.

"I have asked BBMP (civic body) officials to work honestly so that not even a rupee is misused. According to me there are about 650-700 houses that might have been affected," he added. Ahead of his visit to affected areas, Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Administrator Gaurav Gupta, its Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad and other senior officials, along with Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is also MLA from the city, and took stock of the situation.

The CM, who is also the in-charge of Bengaluru city related affairs, instructed the city civic body to stay alert as the Met department predicting heavy rains for two more days. Noting he has also given instructions to take permanent solution measures to avoid such incidents from repeating, Yediyurappa said we came up with a plan to clear encroachments and improve the condition of storm water drains, but as the work was on, this has happened.

"We will see to that there are no encroachments here on and take measures so that such incidents don't repeat. I'm assuring a permanent solution... all encroachments of storm water drains will be cleared mercilessly, we will start the work in two to three days," he added. After rains lashed the city last evening, several areas, especially south Bengaluru region had faced the brunt as storm water drains overflowed, roads turned into rivulets and many houses were inundated.

While there was water logging in many parts of the city, areas such as Hosakerehalli, Nayandahalli, Basavanagudi, Bommanahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and surrounding places were affected as several roads and houses in these areas were submerged under water. Gurudatta Layout and Dattatreya Nagar, near Hosakerehalli, some areas near Rajarajeshwari Nagar were the worst affected as many houses in the locality were flooded.

Gushing waters even swept away some vehicles in the locality. According to officials, several wards recorded more than 100 mm rainfall yesterday.

With no rains this morning and water receding in the flooded areas, civic workers are carrying out the cleaning activities. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who visited the affected areas earlier in the day had assured that he will speak to the Chief Minister regarding providing relief to those affected, and directed officials to carryout the survey work.

"Last night itself NDRF team was called in, who rescued three people.. water and food arrangements have been made for those in need," he said, adding that as the work on a large storm water drain related to Bengaluru South region is underway, it resulted in flooding..