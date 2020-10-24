Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru rains: K'taka CM announces compensation of Rs 25,000 for affected families

The Chief Minister also assured a permanent solution to ensure that such incidents don't repeat as he announced that all encroachments along the storm water drains in the city will be cleared mercilessly. "To all those who have faced destruction to their food grains, cloths and other things because of water entering houses due to flooding and rain, we have decided to give a compensation of Rs 25,000 per family through cheque...

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-10-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 14:26 IST
Bengaluru rains: K'taka CM announces compensation of Rs 25,000 for affected families
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for every family affected by flooding caused due to torrential rains in several parts of the city. The Chief Minister also assured a permanent solution to ensure that such incidents don't repeat as he announced that all encroachments along the storm water drains in the city will be cleared mercilessly.

"To all those who have faced destruction to their food grains, cloths and other things because of water entering houses due to flooding and rain, we have decided to give a compensation of Rs 25,000 per family through cheque... we are taking all the precautionary measures if there are rains today or in coming days," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters after visiting affected Hosakerehalli and near by areas, he said from this evening itself cheque will be distributed to every affected house.

"I have asked BBMP (civic body) officials to work honestly so that not even a rupee is misused. According to me there are about 650-700 houses that might have been affected," he added. Ahead of his visit to affected areas, Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Administrator Gaurav Gupta, its Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad and other senior officials, along with Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is also MLA from the city, and took stock of the situation.

The CM, who is also the in-charge of Bengaluru city related affairs, instructed the city civic body to stay alert as the Met department predicting heavy rains for two more days. Noting he has also given instructions to take permanent solution measures to avoid such incidents from repeating, Yediyurappa said we came up with a plan to clear encroachments and improve the condition of storm water drains, but as the work was on, this has happened.

"We will see to that there are no encroachments here on and take measures so that such incidents don't repeat. I'm assuring a permanent solution... all encroachments of storm water drains will be cleared mercilessly, we will start the work in two to three days," he added. After rains lashed the city last evening, several areas, especially south Bengaluru region had faced the brunt as storm water drains overflowed, roads turned into rivulets and many houses were inundated.

While there was water logging in many parts of the city, areas such as Hosakerehalli, Nayandahalli, Basavanagudi, Bommanahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and surrounding places were affected as several roads and houses in these areas were submerged under water. Gurudatta Layout and Dattatreya Nagar, near Hosakerehalli, some areas near Rajarajeshwari Nagar were the worst affected as many houses in the locality were flooded.

Gushing waters even swept away some vehicles in the locality. According to officials, several wards recorded more than 100 mm rainfall yesterday.

With no rains this morning and water receding in the flooded areas, civic workers are carrying out the cleaning activities. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who visited the affected areas earlier in the day had assured that he will speak to the Chief Minister regarding providing relief to those affected, and directed officials to carryout the survey work.

"Last night itself NDRF team was called in, who rescued three people.. water and food arrangements have been made for those in need," he said, adding that as the work on a large storm water drain related to Bengaluru South region is underway, it resulted in flooding..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not a word from tweet-friendly Rahul Gandhi': Sitharaman questions Congress on Hoshiarpur rape

Union Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday slammed Congress for its selective outrage in wake of the alleged rape and killing of a six-year-old girl Hoshiarpur district of Punjab and question...

OnePlus 8T now officially on sale in the US

The OnePlus 8T 5G has officially gone on sale in the U.S. Announced last week, the new flagship phone is available in Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green color options and a single 12GB256GB memory configuration priced at USD749.Additionally,...

J'khand HC gives option of physical hearing of cases from Nov 2 if both parties agree

The Jharkhand High Court has given an option of physical hearing of cases in courtrooms from November 2 if both parties in a suit give written consent to it. As per the Supreme Courts guidelines, the high court has been hearing cases only t...

Poland's President Duda tests positive for coronavirus

Polands President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Saturday. The spokesman, Blazej Spychalski, said on Twitter that the 48-year-old conservative leader was tested the day before and his result was posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020