Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pb CM launches phase 2 of Urban Environment Improvement Programme

Singh expressed confidence that the UEIP scheme, of which Rs 3,000 crore worth had been completed in the first phase, would help the state make significant improvement in the infrastructure of the cities and lives of people. The programme would enable the development of state-of-the-art urban infrastructure and efficient service delivery systems to the urban population of Punjab, thus making urbanisation impactful, he said in a statement here.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 15:46 IST
Pb CM launches phase 2 of Urban Environment Improvement Programme
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday virtually launched phase two of the Rs 11,000 crore Urban Environment Improvement Programme (UEIP). Singh expressed confidence that the UEIP scheme, of which Rs 3,000 crore worth had been completed in the first phase, would help the state make significant improvement in the infrastructure of the cities and lives of people.

The programme would enable the development of state-of-the-art urban infrastructure and efficient service delivery systems to the urban population of Punjab, thus making urbanisation impactful, he said in a statement here. Connected digitally to over 45,000 people at 940 locations, the chief minister pointed out that the state government had succeeded in securing finances for these projects, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the acute financial crunch.

Among the key projects, the CM cited canal-based water supply in the four big cities of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala, with work in Jalandhar being launched on Saturday and the foundation stone for Patiala to be laid on Sunday. The government was also close to allocating work for cleaning of 'Budha Nullah' in Ludhiana, with the operations expected to commence in a month's time, he added.

Noting that around 40 per cent of Punjab's population lives in cities, which are generally regarded as engines of growth, Singh said the projects were in line with the various steps being taken by his government for the welfare of people residing in the cities. Pointing out that water supply and sewerage works are already in progress, at a total cost of Rs 4,000 crore, in many towns of Punjab, he said that of 103 towns, water supply works had been completed in 49 towns and works in remaining towns would be completed by next year.

For sewerage facilities, of 116 towns, works had been completed in 51 towns, and would be completed next year in the remaining. The chief minister also announced a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for pending VAT (value added tax) assessments to promote economic activity in urban areas.

He said the department of excise and taxation would soon notify the scheme, which his government had decided to initiate in view of the concern of businesses that issues related to their VAT assessments and grievances had not been redressed speedily.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JK Cong asks Mehbooba to desist from making 'provocative', 'irresponsible' remarks on national flag

Asking former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to desist from making highly provocative and irresponsible remarks on the national flag, the Congress unit in the Union Territory on Saturday strongly condemned the PDP chiefs st...

Bulgarian capital Sofia shuts nightclubs as COVID infections surge

Bulgarias capital Sofia, home to some 2 million people, will close nightclubs and discos on Sunday for two weeks as it grapples to contain a surge in coronavirus infections straining its health system, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said on Satur...

HC seeks list of pending cases against ex, sitting MPs, MLAs

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justic...

4 scientists selected for Distinguished Alumnus Award of IISC

Dr Rajalakshmi Menon, a scientist, who contributed towards the indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control system, inducted into the Indian Air Force, is among the four outstanding scientists and engineers selected for the Distinguished A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020