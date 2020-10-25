Snowfall in Gulmarg, other areas of Kashmir

Gulmarg and other places in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Sunday, causing the mercury to drop across the valley, officials said. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, received light snowfall in the evening. It continued for most part of the evening before making way for rain, they said.

Snowfall was also recorded in Sonamarg tourist resort in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway, according to the officials. There were reports of snowfall in several other areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir including areas along the Mughal Road – the alternate roadway connecting the valley with Jammu, the officials said.

The road has been closed for traffic, they said. The snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir led to a drop in temperature across the valley.