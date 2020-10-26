Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN: 11 migrants drown off Libya; third shipwreck in week

This year, some 500 migrants have died trying to cross the Central Mediterranean, according to the IOM's figures, but the organization warned that there were likely more deaths that had gone uncounted. Federico Soda, IOM Libya chief of mission, tied the deaths to “the lack of comprehensive sea-rescue operations.” Since 2017, European countries, particularly Italy, have delegated most search-and-rescue responsibility to the Libyan Coast Guard, which intercepts migrant boats before they can reach European waters.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 26-10-2020 06:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 06:02 IST
UN: 11 migrants drown off Libya; third shipwreck in week

At least 11 migrants trying to reach Europe, including a pregnant woman, drowned Sunday when their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the UN migration agency said, making it the third migrant shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea in a week. Safa Msehli, spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, said fishermen and the Libyan Coast Guard rescued at least 10 other migrants and returned them to shore.

On Tuesday, at least 15 migrants drowned after their boat capsized off Libya. The IOM said five people also died when their boat capsized Thursday off the coast of Lampedusa, Italy. This year, some 500 migrants have died trying to cross the Central Mediterranean, according to the IOM's figures, but the organization warned that there were likely more deaths that had gone uncounted.

Federico Soda, IOM Libya chief of mission, tied the deaths to “the lack of comprehensive sea-rescue operations.” Since 2017, European countries, particularly Italy, have delegated most search-and-rescue responsibility to the Libyan Coast Guard, which intercepts migrant boats before they can reach European waters. Activists have lamented that European authorities are increasingly blocking the work of nongovernmental rescue organizations that patrol the Mediterranean and seek to disembark at European ports.

In the years since the NATO-backed 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants hoping to get to Europe from Africa and the Middle East. Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route.

At least 20,000 people have died in those waters since 2014, according to the IOM..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic election pays off for ruling British Columbia party

The leftist New Democrats won a majority government in the British Columbia election this weekend as voters rewarded Premier John Horgan with a second term after he took a gamble on calling an election during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NDP ...

China reports 20 new confirmed, 161 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

China reported 20 new confirmed and 161 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Oct. 25, the national health authority said on Monday, following a surge in symptomless infections in the northwestern Xinjiang region. The National Health Commissio...

Pence staff hit by COVID-19 outbreak as Biden says Trump has surrendered to pandemic

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting Democratic challenger Joe Biden to accus...

UN: 11 migrants drown off Libya; third shipwreck in week

At least 11 migrants trying to reach Europe, including a pregnant woman, drowned Sunday when their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the UN migration agency said, making it the third migrant shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea in a week....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020