Senior lawyers working on Maratha quota case in SC: Chavan

Chavan, who heads the cabinet subcommittee on Maratha reservations, was speaking to reporters in Aurangabad. Speaking on infrastructure issues, Chavan, who is also state PWD minister, said Rs 550 crore will be provided to repair the damage caused by heavy rains recently.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:50 IST
Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Monday said senior lawyers were working to ensure the state's stand on the Maratha quota is put forward in the Supreme Court so that the stay on the decision to provide quota to the community can be lifted. Chavan, who heads the cabinet subcommittee on Maratha reservations, was speaking to reporters in Aurangabad.

Speaking on infrastructure issues, Chavan, who is also state PWD minister, said Rs 550 crore will be provided to repair the damage caused by heavy rains recently. Chavan said Rs 2,635 crore had been allotted to repair roads and bridges, including Rs 542 crore for Marathwada.

The amount for Aurangabad for this purpose was Rs 72 crore, the minister added. Chavan said the state government has asked the Centre to sanction work of 119 kilometres of national highways estimated to cost Rs 1,036 crore.

He claimed the state would borrow Rs 15,000 crore from the Asian Development Bank for road construction. Chavan was speaking to reporters after visiting rain- damaged areas in Aurangabad, Khultabad, Phulambri etc.

