Left Menu
Development News Edition

Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam coast, 26 fishermen missing

At least 26 fishermen were missing at sea as one of the strongest typhoons in two decades tore into Vietnam's central coastline on Wednesday, uprooting trees and forcing hundreds of thousands into shelter. Typhoon Molave, packing winds of up to 135 kilometres (83.9 miles) per hour, made landfall around midday having caused two deaths and left dozens missing as it approached.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:12 IST
Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam coast, 26 fishermen missing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 26 fishermen were missing at sea as one of the strongest typhoons in two decades tore into Vietnam's central coastline on Wednesday, uprooting trees and forcing hundreds of thousands into shelter.

Typhoon Molave, packing winds of up to 135 kilometres (83.9 miles) per hour, made landfall around midday having caused two deaths and left dozens missing as it approached. The military prepared helicopters and amphibious vehicles and deployed or placed on standby 250,000 soldiers in preparation for what humanitarian groups anticipated could be a challenging aftermath.

"We are mounting one of our biggest relief operations ever," Vietnam Red Cross president Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu said in a statement announcing a global emergency appeal for over $4 million in relief funds. The typhoon will be another big test for Vietnam amid a spell of intense weather throughout October that caused the worst flooding in decades, and several deadly mudslides.

At least 130 people have been killed in the central region, including many soldiers, with dozens still missing. Two navy ships were mobilised to find 26 missing fishermen whose boats sank when trying to return to shore on Tuesday, the government said.

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from the path of Molave and those remaining at home told to stay indoors. "I can see bits of roof, perhaps mine included, and tree branches flying under sky thick with clouds," Nguyen Van Muoi, a resident in central Binh Dinh province told Reuters by phone from an evacuation shelter.

The weather agency said the storm would trigger more heavy rain in the central region, including the coffee belt Central Highlands. State television showed strong wind battering Quang Nam province, home to the historic town of Hoi An, where a resident shared video of trees bending and branches whipping in winds that gained strength each hour.

Molave hit the Philippines at the weekend and the death toll there rose to nine on Tuesday.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

LG Velvet, LG Wing 5G Swivel phone launched in India

The LG Wing has been launched in India alongside the LG Velvet. The Indian version of LG Velvet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset as against the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset found in the global variant.LG Velvet is priced at R...

Mizoram reports first COVID-19 fatality

Mizoram, the only state which had not reported any COVID-19 fatality so far, registered its first coronavirus death on Wednesday as a 62-year-old man succumbed to the infection at a hospital near Aizawl, a health official said. The patient ...

Indonesia coronavirus case tally tops 400,000

Indonesias coronavirus infections have passed the 400,000 mark, with 4,029 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, according to health ministry data.The Southeast Asian country has 400,483 cases. With the addition of Wednesdays 100 more COVID-19 ...

COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further orders

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020